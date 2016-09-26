Alma’s 2nd Annual Art Prize– String and Paper

Michaela Hoyle

Staff Writer

No doubt you’ve seen at least one of the four installations made from paper and string that are currently scattered across campus. These are the efforts of the students participating in Alma’s 2nd Art Prize.

Art Prize is a competition between art students– their displays of creativity only limited by the theme and their chosen location. This year, the title is “Who Arted?” and the theme is paper and string.

“We thought that paper and string would lend itself to a variety of possibilities. String can act as a line, paper could be shape,” said Jillian Dickson, visiting professor of art and desin. “There can be traditional-like conclusions using paper but it also lends itself to installation-based alternative solutions.”

“When it comes to conceptualizing, each group was shown examples of kinetic sculptures,” said Shayla Crawford (‘18), one of the artists. “Kinetic sculptures center around what all the installations have in common: movement and a sense of entering into a new environment.”

Paper and string apparently evoke an environment that is marine in nature, as three of the four installations have some sort of aquatic aspect to them – or perhaps it is simply a result of our Michigan location, as Josie Sabo (’17) said. “I believe that living in the Great Lake State plays into this because a lot of us grew up near the water and we all draw a lot of inspiration from beaches and nature,” said Sabo.

The group behind the installation in the art gallery included Sabo, Marcella Flury (’17), Emily Price (’17), and Domeshera Liddell (’18). Their piece is titled “Submerge,” which was chosen to invoke a feel of being “completely enveloped in the environment,” said Sabo. The piece definitely relies on atmosphere, with its dark room and reflective sea life, which makes sense, as Sabo explains: “All of us are in an advanced photography class, so we wanted to bring some aspect of the lights and colors into it. It was our way of bringing a digital aspect into it since we are not traditional artists.”

The installation in the library’s central stairwell is “Imagination Tree,” by Annamarie Williams (’17), Reilley Gordon (’17), and Elly Jauquet (’19). It’s the only work without a marine theme this year, taking the form of a tree with paper books and fairies hanging from the branches. The papier-mâché bark is made up of old newspapers from the 19th century, which was donated by the library.

“Our goal was to give the newsprint new life,” said Williams. “History is important, reading is also important. We wanted to create something that was visually pleasing while also giving these old newspapers a second chance.”

The jellyfish with papier-mâché heads hanging in Hamilton Commons are the work of Sarah Bishop (’17), Leona Barnes (’17), Zachery Meyer (’18), and Shayla Crawford (’18): an installation simply titled “Jelly.” With a bubble machine and dangling “kelp” made from spray-painted plastic bags (which “sends a message about how we are treating the environment,” said Crawford, the installation has a very underwater feel. Multi-colored lights assure a different view of the piece by night, giving the impression of a deep blue aquarium when looking in through the nearby window.

Last but not least is “Fly Paper,” by Emily Allison (’17), situated in the hallway between Joe’s and the CSO. The piece is made up of minimalistic paper birds suspended in midair, with waves of yarn below, all rigged to undulate up and down in a replication of the actual ocean. In addition, there is an interactive component, with an octopus that has pedal-operated tentacles.

The winner is determined by student vote, a process which ends on Sep. 28, so go and check these pieces out. Any piece can be voted for from any location. If you’re interested in seeing something similar, but on a larger scale, there is always the Grand Rapids Art Prize to consider as well – it’s runs until Oct. 9.