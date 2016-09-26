Athletes’ passions make a difference in cancer fight

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

Many are unaware of one of the most important aspects of September: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To honor this campaign, we would like to take a moment to inform you of one organization whose efforts in aiding the fight against cancer has brought great success and happiness to families all over America. In 2012, two students from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., took an entrepreneurship class assignment and turned it into a life-changing charity. Zach Quinn and Brian Keller, the creators of Love Your Melon (LYM), set out on a mission to improve the lives of children battling cancer by giving a hat to every child diagnosed with the disease in America. After achieving their original goal of donating 45,000 hats to children undergoing cancer treatment, LYM formed a new goal of donating $1 million dollars to pediatric cancer research. As of now, the organization has donated over 75,000 hats to children battling cancer and over $1.1 million dollars to pediatric cancer research. With all the success, they extended their impact in fighting childhood cancer by donating 50 percent of their net proceeds on all LYM merchandise sales to their nonprofit partners who are working in the field of pediatric oncology, funding research initiatives and providing immediate support for families of children battling the disease. LYM is taking the country by storm. More and more campus crews are developing and the word is spreading for this foundation. What started out small turned into a national participation with over 11,000 crew members in the country at 736 different educational institutions. Not only are more campuses getting involved, but celebrities and large organizations are taking notice and helping spread the word as well. Many celebrities will post on social media with their favorite LYM beanies and briefly talk about how much they adore the organization’s impact on families who are suffering from the dreadful disease. Something new and exciting for basketball fans is LYM’s recent collaboration with the Detroit Pistons NBA team for their home game against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 4. There are three different packages. The first costs $60 and includes a lower rise/corner seat plus a limited edition beanie. The second package is $45 and includes a seat in the lower end as well as a limited edition beanie. Last but not least, the third package is $35, which includes an upper center seating ticket and a limited edition beanie. One of Alma College’s students, Alia Jones (’18), was inspired to start an Alma LYM campus crew in the fall of 2015. ”I chose to start LYM at Alma College because the message of the organization really spoke to me,” said Jones. “A friend of mine is the president of LYM at GVSU, and being able to see how much the experience meant to her and how much of a positive impact it had on the community inspired me to get my peers involved on our own campus.”