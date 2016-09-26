Campus security gears up for new semester, upgrades technology

Julia Knebl

Campus Editor

Security has an obvious presence on campus: walking through Mac Mall, outside campus parties and checking on dorms. Behind the uniforms and walkie-talkies is a group of people as unique as the situations they make the rounds on.

The security force, called Public Safety, is employed by STT Security Systems, a national corporation based in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Security’s presence goes further than personnel this semester. Eagle-eyed students may have noticed the addition of security cameras around campus. According to Nick Piccolo, vice president for student life, 48 cameras were installed over the summer to add to the previous 31. Cameras were installed overlooking the entrances to Gelston, Newberry, Mitchell, Bruske, Carey, Bonbright, Brazell, Nisbet and Wright Halls, as well as the Wright Avenue Apartments and the new Delta Gamma Tau fraternity house.

“[The cameras] were installed over dormitory entrances in order to make campus more secure,” said Piccolo. “We’ve heard they make people feel more comfortable.”

In the event of an incident, Public Safety will be able to see who was coming into and out of student housing, rather than just whose ID card was used. The cameras look at entrances only; they do not look into lobbies or other living spaces.

Toby Pickelmann, director of campus safety

Pickelmann has filled his current role for seven years. Hailing from Frankenmuth, Mich., his favorite part of the job is helping people around campus: jumping cars, letting students into their dorms, safety escorts, issuing temporary IDs. After work, his favorite way to spend time is with his family.

“We’re here to help students, to keep things safe and secure,” said Pickelmann. “We’re not trying to be the bad guy. We’re always available. Someone is on duty 24/7, and if we’re not in the office [located in the Reid-Knox building] there’s a number above the door they can call.”

Pickelmann pointed out that the security staff is a good starting point when students have issues after hours or are just not sure where to start.

“We have a lot of [our own] resources available, and we have access to other resources for students,” said Pickelmann.

Don Denslow, assistant director of campus safety

Denslow has been on campus for one month. As assistant director, Denslow is on duty Wednesday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Although he is new on campus, Denslow has spent four years working on campus security at Northwood University and Mid-Michigan Community College. He currently manages event security at CMU for all events that use STT, except football games.

“Our job is to see to their safety and make them feel as though Alma College provides a safe and secure environment for them,” said Denslow. “I feel our role is not to just give them a sense of security, but to do so in a manner wherein we show ourselves as positive role models. A close relationship between our staff and the student body is a must.”

Bob LaJoice, security officer

LaJoice has been a member of the security staff at Alma College for four years and is from Midland, Mich. Having worked on other campuses previously, LaJoice says that he is continually impressed with the caliber of students at Alma College. His favorite part is interacting with students and staff, learning from them and hopefully teaching them something, too.

During time off, LaJoice is a big fan of mixed martial arts—he boxed for 10 years and fought two amateur fights.

“We are here for students, not against them,” said LaJoice. “You can sometimes tell that students shy away from our department because they’re afraid of getting in trouble, but that’s very rarely the case. I would like students to know they can come to us when they need help. We’re not searching for trouble.”

Steve Stockwell, security officer

Stockwell has been with Alma College for one year. Originally from Rosebush, Mich., Stockwell’s favorite parts of the job are helping people out and sharpening his problem-solving skills while doing so.

Prior to joining the Alma College campus safety team, Stockwell served in the Army in Iraq. He has recently earned a Bachelors of Arts in Healthcare Administration and will be beginning a Masters degree next January.

“We have tremendous respect for the students and faculty, and we’re just here to make sure everyone stays safe and has fun while here at Alma College,” said Stockwell.

David Garcia, security officer

Originally from Alma, Mich., Garcia has spent four years on the Alma College security team. His favorite parts of the job are getting to know and helping out the many different students he encounters. When he isn’t doing that, he enjoys fishing and being outdoors.

Ashley Blair, security guard

Blair has worked at Alma College since May. Originally from St. Louis, Mich., Blair spent her childhood in South Dakota, Oklahoma and other cities around Michigan.

These days, Blair’s favorite after work activities are spending time with her son, going to activities at the college and playing Pokémon GO.

“Being able to help all members of Alma College is something I take pride in,” said Blair. “I enjoy my job a lot and it’s hard to say which part is my favorite. I would say that the best part about my job is the people. Every student I meet is so wonderful, unique and they have been so great to get to know. I feel the same about my coworkers, and I am proud to be a part of such a great team.”