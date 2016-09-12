Colin Kaepernick, U.S. protest

By Zac Cahill

Thoughts Editor

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few weeks, you’ve most certainly heard of the controversy currently surrounding quarterback Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Just in case (for all of you comfortable rock dwellers), here’s a quick recap. Colin Kaepernick has decided to silently take a knee during the performing of the national anthem before each football game as a form of protest to what he considers to be injustices against African Americans and other marginalized groups.

Almost instantly, everyone (well, white America mostly) went nuts. Everybody seemed to have an opinion on the matter, ranging all the way from support to blind rage at the statement.

I am not going to justify those who are burning Kaepernick jerseys and calling for him to be released from the 49ers with a response. Just know that, in my not-so-humble opinion, you are wrong. Not wanting him to protest the infringement of the civil liberties of African Americans is racist. It’s as simple as that.

Instead, I am going to talk about a different response that I have been seeing lately, one which has not been considered as directly negative, but that I think is more insidious at the end of the day.

This response that stuck out to me (mainly because it was one of the most common) was something to the effect of “his message is valid, but not his methods.” This both confuses and frustrates me a great deal.

I have been noticing these sorts of people more and more lately, those who claim to be sympathetic to the issues facing non-privileged Americans, yet show disdain at any form of protest.

When applied to the current situation regarding Kaepernick, this raises several questions, one of them being: what form of protest is acceptable to you?

In a post-Ferguson America, one of the many things we hear is that if people just protested police brutality in a peaceful manner, then things would be able to eventually improve. In practice, however, it is appearing as though no form of protest is getting through to people.

This isn’t new, either. When Lebron James wore a shirt that read “I can’t breathe” (a reference to the murder of Eric Garner, who was strangled to death by a police officer), the mainstream reaction was that he was stepping out of his place. The same sentiment was extended to members of the St. Louis Rams who put their hands up as they walked out onto the field before a game in response to Ferguson. And now Kaepernick is being told the same thing.

The main thesis behind this argument is that these millionaire athletes, as such, do not experience the oppression that others do, and thus have no reason to protest. This is not only irresponsible, but inherently supports current systems of oppression.

When famous individuals get together to try and make social change regarding other major issues, they are almost never told to “stay in their lane.” When artists or athletes donate or give time to combat deadly diseases or fight injustices overseas, we applaud them and call them role models.

But when these athletes of color protest (most peacefully I might add) systemic racism in our country, suddenly they are stepping out of bounds. Why is it considered unacceptable for them to use their influence to speak out against these issues? Is it because, despite what many people will admit to, we as a nation have become far too comfortable with racism?

The answer to this question, most unfortunately, is yes. An uncomfortably sizable part of our country shakes their collective heads whenever masses of African Americans protest, in any form. Rioting is massively publicized and condemned as pointless violence for the sake of violence. Marching and staging other peaceful protests is met with claims of being “counterproductive.”

And when Colin Kaepernick (and now a few other members of the NFL as well) protest in what may be the most peaceful way possible, he is met with scorn and shrugged off as a ploy for attention.

Columnist and activist Shaun King of the New York Daily News put it best in an article on the matter, saying: “if only our pain bothered you as much as our protest.”

A strikingly true sentiment, and one which needs to be heard. So keep protesting injustice—we all must.