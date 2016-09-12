Donald Trump’s summer flip flops

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

Whenever I have the pleasure of meeting a Donald Trump supporter, my first question is always the same: Why? Thus far, the answer I receive is consistently along the lines of “He tells it like it is.”

While I must admit to awkwardly smiling and less than stealthily slipping away at this point in the conversation, I always wonder if they know what “it” is.

What I have learned by closely observing Trump throughout his campaign is that he definitely does not. His most common approach to expressing his insight (let alone plans) on major issues is to flip flop his opinion an average of three times before ultimately leaving us all confused. While there are dozens of topics that pertain to this method of madness, here are a few that I find particularly concerning.

Immigration: In the first week of September, Trump declared that all undocumented immigrants seeking legal status would have “one route and one route only: to return home and apply for re-entry like everybody else.”

In the second week of September, Trump was asked if he is ruling out ways for these immigrants to gain legal status without having to return home first. He then answered with “I am not ruling out anything. We’re making that decision in the future, OK?” He also promised to deport all of the immigrants who have a criminal record within one single hour of being president.

Minimum Wage: During the primaries, Trump said in a debate that America’s “wages [are] too high.” He took this back almost immediately. In May, Trump proposed a plan to raise minimum wage through economic growth. His latest plan on minimum wage is simply nonexistent. He would “rather leave it to the states.” But the states should also keep in mind that “it will hurt them.”

The Muslim Ban: At the forefront of his campaign, Trump stated that there would be a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims immigrating to or visiting the United States.

Shortly after, in an interview with Fox News, Trump decided that his “many Muslim friends” would be exempt from this policy. These VIPs will apparently be able to travel in and out of the country freely.

Less than a month later Trump “clarified” by saying that the Muslim ban was “just a suggestion until we find out what is going on.” The only thing made clearer by these words is that Trump doesn’t actually know “what is going on” and his “many Muslim friends” aren’t willing to tell him.

Guns: Speaking at an NRA convention, Trump promised to do away with all gun-free zones on his “first day” (I’m assuming this will happen right after he deports all criminal immigrants).

In May, Trump decided that he didn’t want guns in classrooms. “Except for teachers; some teachers should have guns in the classrooms, frankly.” Shortly after, he suggested having trained gunmen in some public schools. His current stance is that “some” gun-free zones should be allowed.

These are only four major national concerns that Trump has remained indecisive on. Think of any national issue that you care about, not necessarily included above—abortion, climate change, nuclear weapons, national debt, and let’s not forget providing future jobs (something all of us will soon be looking for).

It does not require extensive research to discover that Trump does not have a consistent or clear plan on any of these issues. This constant flip flopping makes it impossible to imagine that Trump cares in any way about strengthening the country that we live in.