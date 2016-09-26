How To Eat At Hamilton Commons: Alternative Diets

Najelle Gilmore

Staff Writer

Many students across campus adhere to different dietary restrictions to maintain their health or uphold their beliefs. Some of those with alternative diets navigate Hamilton Commons with more ease than others.

Vegetarian

“I am a vegetarian who is also kind of ketogenic,” said Alek Scully (’17). “It basically means you don’t eat a lot of carbs. Eating in SAGA is a lot harder, because at home I have little bit more variety. At SAGA it’s like I’m just going to have salad again and again, and the vegetarian line is very rice heavy.”

A suggestion Scully offered for Sodexo’s consideration was to “take input instead of assuming [vegetarians] don’t eat meat, so they must eat rice,” said Scully. “Ask [people with restrictions] would like to see [you] make.”

With current menus at Hamilton Commons, other vegetarians should know “you can’t go wrong with salad bar,” said Scully.

Medical Conditions

“I do not eat bread, pasta, rice, or potatoes with the exception of sweet potatoes,” said Kelvin Alderman (’18). “I have epilepsy and it’s a type of epileptic diet and an alternative to more medication.”

“At home, I eat a lot of meat,” said Alderman. “At [Hamilton Commons], I pretty much stick to the salads and the meat.”

A tip to others who could have similar dietary restrictions is to “stick to the veggies, fruit and dairy,” said Alderman.

Allergies

“I am allergic, to touch or any small amount, to milk, eggs, and all nuts,” said Kyle French (’17).

“At home I know that I can eat everything and if I’m not sure I can check immediately.”

“[Hamilton Commons] is good about labeling things with common allergens,” said French. However, there are times when things aren’t as clearly labeled.

“Take for instance the time there were mashed potatoes that didn’t say they contained milk, which I knew was too good to be true,” said French. “So I asked and they were like ‘of course this has milk.’”

“I cannot have MSG,” said Alderman “I’m allergic and it’s frustrating to ask if something contains MSG and they say I don’t know.”

“I am limited in my options on a daily basis,” said Gabrielle Alter (’19), who is allergic to milk protein and wheat.

“I’ve worked with Sodexo on how to work with restrictions,” said Alter. “We developed a plan that works for me to make sure I get adequate nutrition and a balanced meal.”

Students with allergies and other special dietary needs can talk to Nate Payovich, assistant director of the center for student opportunity for academic support and disability services. He can assist with advocating for dietary needs.

“I think people really just need be self-aware,” said French. “Everyone [should] know what is in what they are eating or anything in that capacity and really all you have to be is conscious. I don’t want to die today, so I’m going to watch out for myself and not trust anyone with my food.”