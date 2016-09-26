Letter to the editor from resident Libertarian

By Luke Ashton

Student

Last week, an article titled “Don’t Spend Your Vote on Gary Johnson” was published, encouraging readers not to vote for Libertarian Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson. I am here to tell you something about that: That’s okay. You don’t have to vote for Gary Johnson. As many of you know (or may not know), I have created for myself the reputation of being the resident Libertarian on campus. Yes, we exist. You can ask around campus “Where is the closest Libertarian?!” and we will probably pop out of the woodwork (personally I will rush to your side screaming “Taxation is Theft!!!”) We will also most likely vote for Gary Johnson. But what I want to say to you is that it is totally fine to not vote for him. For those who are curious, though, I want to defend Johnson’s policies which, in my opinion, were not accurately represented in last week’s article. For education, the previous week’s article stated that “Johnson made it clear that should he become president, our $47,548 tuition will never go down, let alone be free. ‘College tuitions shouldn’t be free,’ said Johnson….” This is not quite right. What Johnson believes is that the federal government’s loan program, while making it easier to go to college, has created an environment that has actually made being a college student harder and more expensive. One theory is that since government loans have increased, so have the number of students. However, this has fueled rising education costs by giving loans out too easily and allowing private lenders to create predatory loans, as well as allowing universities to charge more money solely because they can. This is the same concept of the housing bubble that popped in 2009, where housing loans were given out too easily, and people buying houses could not afford to keep them and their loans (if someone reading this who is an Econ major could check me on this, I’d actually appreciate that a lot). I do believe that school should not be free, but it can be a whole lot cheaper if we remove this toxic environment for students. That’s what I believe Gary Johnson can do. As for the economy, (in response to the contention of minimum wage and the TransPacific Partnership) Gary Johnson has a stellar record, as well as his Vice-Presidential running mate Bill Weld. Both Johnson and Weld were Republican governors in Democratic states (New Mexico and Massachusetts, respectively). Weld took Massachusetts from having the highest unemployment rate to the lowest unemployment rate among industrialized states in only eight years. Johnson left New Mexico with a record of cutting taxes 14 times, building new infrastructure (including hospitals and schools), all while leaving the state with a billiondollar surplus. He did this by cutting spending in the state. Do not confuse it when Gary Johnson says he wants more businesses to take control—he means corporations. Johnson advocates for eliminating the crony-capitalism of Wall Street, as well as preventing corporations from preying on small businesses in aggressive buyouts. In my opinion, he has a strong economic record. Finally, the reason I want Gary Johnson out there is because people are begging for a third alternative. The main contention for people not voting third party is because others will say, “A vote for Johnson is a vote for Trump/Clinton.” Is it? Really think here. Is it truly a vote for Trump or Clinton? Opinion polls have shown that Johnson is pulling Republican votes from older people and Democratic votes from younger people. He’s pulling Democratic votes from Democratic states and Republican votes from Republican states. To say he is a spoiler candidate is too soon to say. There are even initiatives to help prevent the spoiler effect, such as BalancedRebellion.com. Say you sign up for this site as a Democrat. They will match you with a Republican from your state, you both pledge to vote for Gary Johnson, and you cancel each other’s “spoiler” vote. To say you have to vote for someone you don’t like is similar to an ice cream shop saying you can only choose between vanilla or chocolate because choosing strawberry makes you a bad person and lets either vanilla or chocolate become more popular. What?! If that makes no sense to you, then you understand my frustration. While I can say so much more about Gary Johnson, I can’t explain it all in this article, nor can I refute everything from the previous week’s article. However, what I encourage you to do is not to take everything I have to say as complete fact. I am obviously biased, no matter how hard I try to tamp it down. As Gary Johnson stated after his Aleppo gaffe, “I’m human.” There will be other articles supporting other candidates, especially in future articles of The Almanian. What I encourage you to do is research it for yourself. Google Donald Trump. Google Hillary Clinton. Google Gary Johnson. Come to your own conclusions. As for me, I will be voting for Gary Johnson. So I ask you Alma College: You In?