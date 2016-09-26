Life in Mitchell basement: #LIT

Najelle Gilmore

Staff Writer

This past August the school sent me an email. They led with how large the incoming class was how excited they were for another great year. At the end, they mentioned that they needed my room for freshmen.

Needless to say, I was livid. My closest friends and I had retained our rooms so that we would be near each other— also because we didn’t want to chance getting a high number in the lottery drawing.

The college was objectively nice about the whole process. We were told we had our pick of any open room on campus. Our options were one of three rooms on South Campus or a room in