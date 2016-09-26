Life in Mitchell basement: #LIT

Najelle Gilmore
Staff Writer
This past August the school sent me an email. They led with how large the incoming class was how excited they were for another great year. At the end, they mentioned that they needed my room for freshmen.
Needless to say, I was livid. My closest friends and I had retained our rooms so that we would be near each other— also because we didn’t want to chance getting a high number in the lottery drawing.
The college was objectively nice about the whole process. We were told we had our pick of any open room on campus. Our options were one of three rooms on South Campus or a room in
Bruske. Right next to the boys’ There was no option that bathroom is a weird empty would keep us all together, so we were dispersed to different corners of campus.
My roommate and I fought to stay in Mitchell because we wanted to be close to SAGA. We ended up in the basement. I was less than excited about it.
The basement of Mitchell is all boys, which is why getting moved there was di cult. I wasn’t sure how the overall vibe would be. It has turned out to be quieter than expected. Everyone is nice, and we get along well.
There is only one bathroom in the basement, because it’s primarily boys, it has been labeled a male bathroom. Every day, I trek up a flight of stairs and shower on first floor. This is a major downer, and I will probably never get used to it.
room. Inside this room is another smaller room that is essentially a half bathroom. It’s creepy, but I got tired of walking upstairs to use the bathroom so I use it anyway.
Being farther away from friends has turned out better than being close to them. I spend less time randomly going to their rooms and I’m able to focus on school work more.
Another perk of being moved to the basement is that we are in a completely new room. Facilities spent the end of the summer changing an open study area into what is now my room. They put up two walls, repainted everything and found leftover furniture from around campus.
We had wait awhile to get cable and window screens, but with some pestering, facilities got around to everything.
Last year, third floor was ridiculously hot at the start of school. Fun fact: hot air rises. My basement room is a lot cooler than the third floor was.
It worked out better than I was expecting. I still live near a few friends, I’ve met many cool new people and I haven’t had a heat stroke yet.
