Scots fight for victory over Olivet

By Paige Hubel

Staff Writer

The women’s volleyball team played a nail biting game against Olivet College, last Friday. This was their first home game of the season and they were able to protect their home court. The women have always been competitive with Olivet, but the Scots’ hard work and determination paid off.

Before the game, members of the women’s volleyball team had mentioned that Olivet is not a team to disregard and they bring intense competition. Our team and theirs have very similar statistics, which predicts a close game.

“We are ready and confident as a team, but aren’t overlooking them by any means,” said Molly Lark (’17). The confidence and readiness Lark talked about definitely showed in the game as they took on Olivet.

“I believe that we have the talent and heart to beat them,” said team member Kara Muxlow (’18) . “We just need to focus on the little aspects of the game that we can control and play like I know we are capable of playing.”

The first match was won by Olivet 18-25. The tables turned in the second match when the Scots took it back winning 25-19. The ladies kept it up but it was a close call with the Scots leading 25-23 in the third match. The fourth match was won by Olivet with a score of 21-25. Finally in the last match the Scots pulled through and took home the win with a score of 15-13. The volleyball match was won by the Scots 3-2.

Dakota Pelach (’18) had a phenomenal night of volleyball, making the team’s first of the season triple-double. Pelach recorded 16 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs. Maressa Miller (’17) led the team in assists with 28 and Dorothy Buening (’18) led in digs with 22.

The bond and experience on the volleyball team is as strong as their talent. “This season, I feel as though our team is as unified as it has ever been,” said Mary Rieger (’17). “Our leadership is a strong point on the team.”

Rieger explained that since there are nine seniors, the experience and leadership that they bring is something that can be used to the team’s advantage. The team has high energy, excitement and looks forward to where the rest of the season will go.

The team now has a record of 5-2 and is s off to a good start.

The next game is on Wednesday, September 14th and is a home game against Trine University. It’s sure to be a great match, so come on down to the courts and support the Scots as they take on Trine.