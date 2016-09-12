Soccer takes season by story

By Madison Webster

Sports Editor

Scots’ soccer is starting the school year off right. The men’s squad came in with a 4-0 record, the first time it has shut out three straight opponents since 2012.

The woman’s team has also had a fair start, holding a 2-2 record. Both seasons began when players moved in on August 16th.

To prepare for the new start, the men’s team spent a lot of preseason focusing on team chemistry.

“A big focus of ours was building camaraderie on the team,” said captain Austin Gabris (’17). “Since we had 16 freshmen come in this year, it was important that we were all working together.”

The men had close-call games in the first three matches, winning 1-0 each time. This could not have been done without keepers Garrison Mast (’20) and Nick Strait (‘17), who was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week. It is not just the upperclass doing the work; two of the three goals have been scored by freshmen Noah Canlas (’20) and Brian Ganton (‘20). The third goal was scored by Gabris.

“Being a freshman makes it a little different but having the older guys be there and welcome me allows me to settle in and just play my game,” said Canlas. The players have been working extremely hard these past few weeks and are hoping for their successful season to continue.

“Even during a winning streak we have to take each game, one at a time, and focus on the team over ourselves,” said Gabris. The Scots continued their success at Franklin College last Friday with a 3-0 score.

The women Scots fell short at Northwood University with a 3-1 score. The team knew it had to step up its level of play for the next game.

“We knew we could have won, we didn’t play to our full potential,” said Melissa Gal (’19). But, they followed it up with a 3-2 win in overtime at home versus Central College.

The Scots were behind by two goals most of the game until the 60th minute when Lexi Moyer (’19) scored. Macayla Greiner (’17) went on to end the game by scoring with 16 seconds left. Keeper Kelsey Postema (’18) had eight saves in the net, which was crucial for their win.

“We came into the game more confident than the first because we knew we could play and communicate better,” said Gal. She also talked about how their team dynamic sets them up for success for the rest of their season, “from freshman to seniors we’re all friends and we trust each other.”

The woman’s team was amped up to take on Albion College last Saturday at 1 p.m., for it’s their first conference game. They came home with a 1-0 win.