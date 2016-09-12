Tennis works toward February

By Paige Hubel

Sports Writer

If you walk or drive by the tennis courts, you’ll see team members at their hitting sessions. They are starting earlier this year than years past to ensure a brighter future.

“Our team is deep,” said Luke Van Fleet (’18) of the men’s team. Van Fleet further explained the squad is extremely talented and that even though there is a lineup starting with stronger players, there are not any members of the team who would be considered weak.

“We will be a good contender in the conference this year,” said Noah Ackerman (’18). Ackerman said that although the team lost a leading senior from last year, the freshmen who have joined the team have great skills, and will help fill in for the loss.

Both Van Fleet and Ackerman were pleasantly surprised with the skill level of the incoming athletes. In the next few months, the team will need to help the first year students through the transition from high school into college tennis.

This will include conditioning, shaking off the rust from summer, solidifying the lineup and practicing outside until weather forces the team indoors.

Both Van Fleet and Ackerman recognized the team chemistry. Ackerman feels that the team has become even more inclusive than last year. Many of the members live together or close by. This allows them to bond both on and off of the court.

The women’s team has had a similar start. There are five returners on the team that all have had experience working together and have a firm bond, according to player Chloe Ramsey (’17).

Like the men, the women lost their number one singles player. On the upside, there are about eight recruits that plan to help the team replace it’s loss, said Ramsey.

Ramsey shared that the team will be building stamina, motivation and support. Players also will be improving their teamwork skills for doubles. The team had become closer with one another last year and is hoping to continue that bond into this year. This will keep the morale on the team incredible and help everyone improve and have fun.

Both squads start their seasons in late February this year. They will be coached by Chris Sandro. This will be Sandro’s twelfth year with the men and his third with the women.