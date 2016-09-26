Why I’m voting for Hillary Clinton

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

Hillary Clinton has promised to make immense progress should she be elected this November. She has assured Americans that she will not undo the steps that have been taken forward over the past eight years, led by President Obama, but rather build off of them in order to continue. I am voting for Hillary Clinton for many reasons. The following issues are those that I care very deeply about, and her plans to solve them have greatly encouraged me to support her throughout this election season and throughout her term. I want racial discrimination including violence against African Americans to come to an end. We are currently living in a country where unjustly killing African Americans without apparent reasonable cause is becoming a regular occurrence and where we hear news of racially motivated shootings until the next one happens and the previous one seems to go unsettled. While there are many progressive leaders and organizations, America needs a president who is devoted to taking a stand against unlawful gun violence. Hillary Clinton is devoted. “I will not only do the best to understand and to empathize, but to tear down the barriers of systemic racism that are in the criminal justice system, employment system and the education and health care system,” said Clinton in the Democratic debates earlier this year. As president, Clinton plans to develop national guidelines on the use of force by police, to invest money in law enforcement training programs and to provide body cameras to all policemen. These are only three of the nine criminal justice reformations that Clinton has promised (such as a reform on mass incarceration). I want global warming to be nationally accepted and for solutions to be discovered. In the early 1990s, global warming was accepted as a major political issue. It has been over 30 years and climate change continues to be a growing concern. There has been a profusion of studies done throughout this time proving the impacts of climate change and still leaders of America refuse to “believe” in what is reality. Hillary Clinton has plans to take action for our planet. “Future generations will look back and wonder, ‘What were we thinking?” said Clinton at a campaigning event in Iowa this summer. “How could we possibly be so irresponsible?’ Clinton plans to launch a $60 billion clean energy challenge to help states and communities reduce carbon emissions and implement clean energy strategies. She also has promised to cut billions of dollars in tax subsidies of oil and gas companies. Clinton set a national goal to eliminate lead poisoning within the first five years of being in office. I am a woman. When I began listening to Hillary Clinton speak, for the first time, I began to really think about my place in America as a woman. Her words have made me realize just how much women are discriminated against socially and professionally. Despite this, her words have also made me feel empowered and determined to respect the progress of women throughout history by helping to continue it. “I believe that the rights of women and girls is the unfinished business of the 21st century.” This very famous quote of Clinton’s should resonate with all of us. The women’s rights movement is not something of the past, it is happening right now, and we all have the power to join it. Clinton has worked her entire professional life helping women, children and families, encouraging equality for all. I am voting for Hillary Clinton because she not only cares about these issues, but she is passionate, qualified and a symbol of American progress. I am voting for Hillary Clinton because thinking about the Republican nominee taking on the major issues listed above is extremely unsettling. I am voting for Hillary Clinton because I want to live to see a woman in the White House proving that we are just as capable of changing the world as anyone else.