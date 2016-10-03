Adventure Time hanging up the hat; Last season announced for post-apocalyptic cartoon

By Zac Cahill

Thoughts Editor

It was recently announced (much to the dismay of fans) that popular animated show Adventure Time is coming to an end in 2018, after the currently-in-production ninth season airs. Since seeing this, I’ve been reflecting quite a bit on the show, which I have been a fan of for most of its run.

So, without sugar-coating it, this is a totally biased tribute of sorts to one of my favorite TV shows ever, for no other reason than I’m binging it right now instead of doing homework.

Adventure Time, in my opinion, has been one of the most original shows on modern television, one which transcends normal ideas of “target audiences.” Adventure Time’s absurd, bright take on the fantasy genre has captivated people of just about every demographic.

Shown on Cartoon Network and marketed as a kid’s show, Adventure Time quickly found an audience amongst teenagers who appreciated its offbeat and quirky storytelling style. The main success of the show, however, came in its characters.

There is, of course, Finn and Jake, the human and dog (respectively) heroes who each episode centers around. And then there’s the large cast of supporting characters, including princesses, wizards, a handheld gaming device and a flannel-wearing, bass-playing vampire.

Starting as a show that took common fantasy tropes and filtered them through its large cast of characters, Adventure Time quickly evolved into a deep and varied look at many larger themes and concepts.

This not only expanded the audience even further, but it also gave the show more freedom to do, well, whatever it wanted, including taking time to build its world (called “The Land of Ooo”), a magical land set after some sort of nuclear apocalypse has taken place.

This world-building, as well as many episodes that primarily center around character development and their backstories, gives the show a more personal feel, despite the setting and characters being so fantastical.

This is Adventure Time’s greatest strength, and what makes it more than just another quirky animated show. Many episodes are as emotionally dense as they are entertaining: see episodes “Jake the Brick” and “I Remember You,” among many others.

I obviously love Adventure Time. That much is obvious, and may not be necessary to mention after doing nothing but singing the show’s praises. This whole article, in fact, is probably not what most would consider to be necessary or important.

Luckily, I am all too aware of this. So, I attach some advice to this article to all my fellow classmates at Alma. Use this as an excuse to take a break from everything and watch some Adventure Time.

Maybe you’re like me: you loved the show but haven’t seen it in a while. Maybe you’ve never seen it before. Either way, put away your homework for a few hours, boot up Hulu or some other method of streaming and binge some Adventure Time.

You’re welcome.