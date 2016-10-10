Bon Iver’s latest musical direction: New album “22, A Million” is messy, yet beautiful and emotionally dense departure from form

By Zac Cahill

Thoughts Editor

Within the world of “indie” music (whatever that really means these days) names don’t get much bigger than Bon Iver. The band, spearheaded by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Justin Vernon, has found both widespread critical and commercial success, all off of only two albums (“22, A Million” is their third), and an EP.

Despite this meteoric rise to fame, Vernon stayed quiet for the last five years, not releasing anything through Bon Iver since their sophomore album “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” (an album that was received incredibly well but I was personally not crazy about) in 2011.

He continued to collaborate with other artists however, most notably Kanye West, who Vernon worked with on both “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus.” He stayed busy, but fans yearned for more Bon Iver.

And now, finally, Vernon has delivered. Although many fans will likely be dismayed to find out that this is not the folky, organic Bon Iver that fans have known and loved.

Any traces of the quiet, introspective and entirely acoustic “For Emma, Forever Ago” (an album I will always love) are gone here. Vernon is truly challenging both his fan base and himself.

“22, A Million” is an album of experimentation; of glitchy synths and distorted vocals. The mixes are dense and oftentimes stunning in their musical beauty.

For the most part, I found myself loving this album. Many of the tracks work incredibly well, flowing together effectively to form a whole which is as emotional as it is musically impressive. Songs like “29 #Strafford APTS,” “8 (circle)” and “00000 Million” are strikingly beautiful in the way they arrange these dense musical ideas into cohesive, emotional songs.

Despite its many great moments, however, there are certainly missteps here and there. The song “21 MOONWATER” is a meandering mess of a song that fails to find a direction, instead piecing together semi-decent musical ideas to no great effect. Similarly, “____45_____” throws together some despondent vocals with schizophrenic saxophone leads with a result that is boring at best.

And then there’s the mixing. These tracks are, for the most part, bursting at the seams musically. Vernon fills his arrangements to the brim with ideas, and usually this isn’t a problem. At times though things become so dense that the individual parts are indiscernible from one another.

This is incredibly evident on “10 d E A T h b R E a s T” as Vernon’s vocals are distorted and nearly swallowed up by crackling instrumentation and a booming distorted drum rhythm. Luckily, it gives the song more of an urgent feel than it does a sloppy one.

Still, “22, A Million” is a triumph. It is an emotional odyssey of sorts; its challenges are proportionate to its rewards. As far as folk-tronic albums go, it is a success (though it is nowhere near as good as Sufjan Stevens’ opus “The Age of Adz”). There are things to love, and things to scratch your head about. And I can’t really stop listening to it.