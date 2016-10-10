Dance team makes promising impression

By Aline Batawi

Sports Writer

There’s a new team on Alma’s campus and it is here to make a name for itself. This past Saturday, as a part of Homecoming festivities, Alma College’s Dance Team had its first official performance.

Coach Tracy Burton was the essential factor in establishing a dance team at Alma. According to team captain Alia Jones (’17), there was no one credible enough to coach it.

“Coach Burton was the head coach at Grand Valley State University and took the dance team to nationals every year she was there,” said Jones. “She was the perfect candidate to start a strong dance team at Alma.”

“I love our coach,” said Rebecca Gieleghem (’20). “To be with a coach who has led a team to victory at Nationals just heightens the excitement because she pushes us. It’s amazing to have a coach who shows that she cares.”

Coming from a much larger school, Coach Burton notices the differences. “It’s a different process because I have to recruit here,” said Burton. “At bigger schools more girls have dance experience.”

There are benefits of a small school setting, according to Burton. “We have a lot of support from the athletic department and they really believe in us,” said Burton. “At bigger schools that’s very rare.”

Although all of the members come from different dancing backgrounds, they were able to adjust quickly. “They picked up choreography quickly,” said Coach Burton. “They’re smart girls.”

A lot of hard work has gone into perfected the skills of this team. “My team and I practice twice a week for two hours including lifting twice a week,” said Jones. “Dancers are known to be perfectionists because it’s an aesthetic sport.”

“We all carry ourselves in a professional way and work really hard,” said Gieleghem. “We always put in 110 percent into every dance we do.”

Despite having been together for a short time, this team already has a great foundation of support and respect for each other.

“Dance team really is a family,” said Gieleghem. “We’ve become so close in such a short amount of time, which is why we’ve been progressing so quickly.”

“The group of girls I dance with are a lot of fun but they’re also hardworking,” said Jones. “They’re quite talented and we all have our individual strengths.”

Each girl brings something different to the team according to Gieleghem. “We feed off of each other’s energy,” said Gieleghem. “Coach Burton put together a great group of girls.”

Many of the team members have improved their technique a lot in the last couple of months, according to Coach Burton. “The skill level is very similar right now,” said Burton. “We focus a lot on perfecting our pieces so everything looks uniform.”

This is the first time dance has been considered an official sport and the team knows there are doubts about members’ athleticism.

“I wish people would think before they don’t consider us a sport,” said Gieleghem. “We dance for entertainment but we also compete. It’s just as much of a sport as anything else.”

Since this is a brand new team to campus, many people are unsure what to think, according to Burton.

“We have to prove ourselves at this point,” said Burton. “We have to prove that we are athletes and we work just as hard as any other team.”

The dance team will be performing at men’s home basketball games during halftime and on the sidelines. Next season, the team hopes to perform in competitions around the state.

“Eventually, dance team will go to Nationals in Florida,” said Jones.

Even though the team is small now, it won’t always be. The team members see nothing but success in their future.

“We want to build a program that the school and students can be proud of,” said Gieleghem. “We want our peers to see us in a positive light so hopefully more girls will be inspired to join.”

“Our goal is to grow the team and develop a stronger presence on campus,” said Burton.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Dance Team contact Burton with any questions.