Hope steals homecoming hope

By Paige Hubel

Sports Writer

The Scots football team entered last Saturday’s homecoming contest with Hope College with high hopes.

It was the first home game in a month and of course, many grads had returned to campus.

Hope had to spoil the party, though, capturing a 35-19 victory.

Before the game, Jacob Chittenden (’17) explained a number of things about the preparation of the game. The team had been watching films on their opponent since the Sunday before their game.

They were also practicing all week. Chittenden said he was very excited for the game and thought the team was very capable of winning, but they would have to work for it. They had beat Hope College last year, which made him feel like the team could do it again.

“I’m extremely excited for tomorrow’s game against Hope,” said captain Justin Thelen (’17), before the game.

“We’ve built a lot of momentum these past few games, and we’re excited to play a very good team like Hope and hopefully build upon that.” Thelen further explained the team’s energy prior to the game.

The team had built momentum as they were running off of a three-game winning streak.

“Our strength is just sticking to what we do,” said quarterback Dylan Zaborowski (’18).

“Our defense is physical and stops the run well, while on offense we try to wear time down and make big plays. If we put all that together for a full football game we will be a tough team to beat.”

Zaborowski emphasized that is was a big game, but the Scots were capable of putting up a good fight against their opponents.

“The first half went very well for the team, but the second half did not go as well,” said Jonathan Alfaro (’19). “[Hope] had a really good running back which was a challenge for our team.”

As Alfaro explained, the first half of the game was better for the Scots. They had a score of 13 while Hope had a score of 7 after the first quarter. During the second quarter, neither team scored which left Alma in the lead at half-time. Hope came back in the third quarter with 21 points.

The Scots did not score in the third quarter. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Hope scored seven points while the Scots scored six.

The Scots next contest will be Saturday at home against Aurora University.