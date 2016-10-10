Physical, mental pain from sports injuries

By Rose Cyburt

Staff Writer

Imagine your identity being taken away from you in the blink of an eye. For many individuals who play sports, identification is found primarily as an athlete. Unfortunately, mental illnesses as well as physical injuries can sideline these people.

In high school, I played just about every sport. At the beginning of my senior year, I was on track to make state for swim. A month into the season, I broke my foot, tearing a ligament and the ulnar collateral ligament in my elbow, which required three surgeries. My swim career was over.

During this time, I struggled with re-identifying myself. I became lost and reclusive because I felt I had no one to talk to. I tried looking for support groups I could go to, but they were all generalized, which created more anxiety about being alone.

For the most part, I have made a full recovery, but I still have to be careful about certain activities and struggle with confidence in myself.

There are support groups for mental health disorders, cancer patients and substance abuse. In my research though, there is not a support group for athletes struggling with injuries or mental illness. It may seem like a small thing, but for athletes, injuries can cause more than just physical problems.

Studies have shown that athletes commonly require increased support following injuries. A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine reports that one quarter of college athletes reported “clinically relevant levels of depressive symptoms.” Drexel University and Kean University took a survey of 465 anonymous Division 1 athletes, with 30 percent of females and 18 percent males expressing symptoms of depression.

Athletes are more likely to have psychological responses to injuries: anxiety for re-injury and returning to prior level of performance, isolation, lack of identity, perceived inadequate social support and lack of patience during rehabilitation. For competitive athletes the symptoms worsen to higher levels of mood disturbances and continue to affect athletes who face retirement: insomnia and changes in mood, motivation, relationships, and weight/eating patterns.

“The best girl on my team dealt with injuries constantly and you could always tell a difference in her personality when she couldn’t run because she just wasn’t herself,” said Mackenzie Brandel (‘20). Brandel herself has also worked through an injury during cross-country.

Stanford University partnered with the NCAA and conducted a one-year pilot program for an injured athletes support group. The pilot was to test if a support group could help with psychological symptoms and improve coping methods. Sixty-six percent of the participants came out either completely or very well satisfied while the rest were fairly satisfied.

The study focused on eight main topics: the “athlete identity, an introduction to cognitive behavioral therapy, communication skills, building resilience, coping with sadness/shame and anxiety/fear, social support and goal setting.

The group was able to meet 89 percent of its goals for participation.

The idea behind the support group is that most student athletes don’t seek mental health treatment. They fear revealing symptoms and therefore revealing weakness since they are used to working through pain.

Not everyone believes support groups are necessary though.

“I mean I would hope your teammates would be a large enough support group for you,” said Nick McElroy (‘18) who is a former athlete. He also suggested the athletic training room for treatment and going to the Counseling and Wellness Center if they have depression-like symptoms.

Injuries aren’t always career-ending tragedies.

“I honestly think those who want to play will keep playing no matter what,” said Colton VanDyke (‘18).

While there are other outlets for help and not all athletes struggle through injuries to begin with, it is important to address that just because it isn’t hard for some doesn’t mean it is just as easy for everyone.