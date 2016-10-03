Safe Zone supports LGBTQ community

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

This year, 129 students went through Safe Zone training, a program created to expand and improve environments that are culturally supportive of members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) community.

Having this certification means that one is “comfortable talking about the LGBTQ subject matter and knows the resources to direct people to if they need professional guidance,” said Samantha Anteau (’18).

Anteau is a R.A. in Carey Hall and helped lead the Safe Zone discussion this fall during the RA and First Year Guide (FYG) training week.

“Safe Zone normalizes the concept of everyone being a part of the LGBTQ community,” said Anteau.

In the past, there has been Safe Zone training for students who are not taught as a requirement for their job, hosted by the Gender and Sexual Diversity (GSD) group.

A key aspect of having a Safe Zone is knowing all of the terms and definitions associated with LGBTQ.

“Once people have the basics down, they begin to understand the culture of the community and that brings them one step closer to greater acceptance and less hate,” said Kai Harrison (’19), the PR manager of GSD.

“While not all members of GSD have Safe Zone certification, GSD is a safe place for people of any gender, sexuality, etc. to talk and socialize without having a fear of being accepted. We are a support group [for everyone].”

There are about 20 members of GSD, and all persons of the executive committee are Safe Zone certified. Members of the group stress the importance of having allies of the LGBTQ community.

“Allies are important assets to the LGBTQ community because they can use their privilege to amplify the voices that aren’t always heard or respected,” said Ishijah Johnson (’17), member of GSD.

Abigail Porter (’17) spoke as a representative and ally of LGBTQ members at R.A. and FYG Safe Zone training.

“The LGBTQ community doesn’t always get the support that it needs, so it is important to remind students that anyone can help [make] campus a more understanding and accepting environment,” said Porter.

Alma’s Safe Zone coordinator is Willard Korson, South Campus hall director. Korson administrates Safe Zone training for R.A.s, KCP mentors, First Year Guides and other groups on campus and is passionate about creating as many safe places in our community as possible.

“While Safe Zone training began with R.A.s, it quickly became clear that other groups and student leaders wanted to become Safe Zone members.,” said Korson. “We made the trainings available to anyone who signs up, to increase knowledge and support.

“Navigating the challenges of gender identity, sexual orientation and gender expression is not easy.”

Among these campus allies and LGBTQ members, a common theme of learning, understanding and educating seemed to be predominate as an essential aspect of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Dale Sanders, director of health care administration, is an advocate for many minority movement groups at Alma. Sanders has a standing open-door policy and encourages all of his students to think of his office as a Safe Zone where they can talk and learn about all social issues.

“I believe that the entire campus should be a safe place for all. They key to making this happen is to have constant open dialogue between students and staff and for both to be able to ask questions and teach each other about these societal concerns,” said Sanders.

There are many ways for students to join the LGBTQ community as members, allies-Safe Zone certified or not. GSD is hosting a sheet decorating event at their house on Oct. 11th, National Coming-Out Day. The group also hosts a “Silence Shoot,” which is a photography event with a discussion on individuality, unity and overcoming being a victim of bullying.

Also keep a look out on Oct. 11 for tables in academic buildings empowering students to “come out” with anything they identify with from first-generation student.

