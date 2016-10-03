Stories behind the numbers; Philando Castile’s last day ended with flashing lights

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

Police have killed 173 African Americans in the past nine months. The 173rd victim was Keith Lamar Scott, who was killed last week in Charlotte, North Carolina. Justification for this homicide has yet to be fully revealed.

On July 5, 2016, 37-year-old Alton Sterling was tackled and shot by police officers who were responding to a phone-call report of a threatening man carrying a gun. It has been concluded that Sterling was not carrying a weapon. One day after the death of Sterling was the death of the 135th victim, Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

Castile’s story stands out for many reasons. The video taken of the shooting by Castile’s girlfriend was so clear that anyone watching can see Castile’s vivid innocence. Castile was pulled over for the 52nd time in his 32 years of life on July 6, 2016. It has recently been revealed that all 52 of these traffic stops were for “minor infractions.”

A policeman confronted Castile and asked for his license and registration. He informed the officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon that he had a license for. Diamond Reynolds, Castile’s girlfriend, later reported that he was always nervous about having his gun on him. After telling the officer of his weapon possession, Castile reached for his wallet and was then shot three times. That is the story. There are no blurred lines or unanswered questions.

Castile’s story is heart breaking, and so are the other 172. But what has not been exposed, shared and respected are the stories of these 173 people, beyond those of their deaths.

Castile was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1984. He attended one of the largest high schools in Missouri: St. Paul Central High School. There are currently 3,900 students at St. Paul’s. Castile’s cousin shared that he was a straight-A student who graduated with honors.

In 2002 Castile applied for a job in nutrition services at St. Paul’s. A few years later, he got promoted to Nutritional Services Supervisor. “He wore a shirt and tie to his supervisor interview and said his goal was to one day ‘sit on the other side of this table,’” said a coworker in a statement put out by St. Paul Public Schools.

On the morning of July 5, Castile woke up, ate breakfast and got ready for another beautiful summer day. He scrolled through his Facebook newsfeed filled with news of the unjustified killing of Sterling, including a post by his sister. Later that day, he picked up his girlfriend and on their drive, red and blue lights flashed in his rear-view mirror. A police officer approached him and informed him of a broken taillight. Philando Castile’s taillight was not broken.

This piece is part of a series that will seek to highlight black lives that were ended by police.