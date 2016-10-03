Suicide survivor turns into advocate

By Rose Cyburt

Staff Writer

Jordan Burnham talked about his personal experience dealing with depression last Tuesday at an event sponsored by Active Minds.

Everyone experiences depressive emotions due to everyday experiences: parental divorce, end of a relationship, poor grade on a test, or an argument with a friend, but a mental health disorder is more extreme than just a bad day, according to Burnham.

People become worried when they hear the word bipolar, depression or other mental health disorders. They fear being looked down upon and therefore rarely speak up about it or seek help. Burnham said he was one of the people when he first started experiencing depression.

Burnham is a suicide survivor who travels around the country to different schools in order to promote awareness toward depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide. He has been featured in the Washington Post, CNN, Good Morning America and Sports Illustrated.

When Burnham was young, he and his sister had to switch from private to public school. The transition was difficult. The other students would make fun of him and say he would “act white” so one day he responded with, “Oh yeah, you act stupid.”

His sister was experiencing the same thing even though she was five years older. They were each other’s best friends and therapists. Burnham said he also found other outlets to release his anxiety: sports like football, basketball and golf, being class clown and making friends. He especially had a love for golf and dreamed of being like Tiger Woods.

In 7th grade, Burnham had to make another difficult transition. His sister left for college and he had to decide whether to move with his dad or his mom. He decided to go with his dad, but this time he didn’t have his sister to help him.

Burnham said he began to have depressing and lonely thoughts. He didn’t know at the time that he could casually talk to the school therapist and therefore sought other outlets to cope with his mental struggles.

In high school, people wouldn’t have expected him to have depression. He was voted class president, played sports, and was generally a popular student. Unfortunately he did not feel as good as he seemed; he felt like he was wearing a mask.

Burnham said he repressed to please others. In order to be his true self, Burnham began to drink. He learned people could talk real with each other when drunk. Once he caught his friend Tom drunk, dancing and singing along to Hannah Montana; people didn’t care when there was alcohol involved.

Things continued to go downhill. His grades began to slip and he lacked motivation in school. All the emotions Burnham kept inside eventually built up and became a rubber band that snapped after being pulled too far.

After failing his driver training test for the third time, Burnham cursed and yelled at the driving instructor and his dad. His dad was confused and took Burnham’s attitude as disrespect. While this seemed like a bad situation, it led to him talking about how he was feeling with his mom and later a therapist.

Burnham added that he didn’t understand how a white, female therapist could possibly understand what he was going through. He learned that therapy is like dating; just because you have one bad experience doesn’t mean there isn’t someone out there who can help.

Burnham was diagnosed with depression, but did not take the disorder seriously. He continued to drink, didn’t take his pills, cheated on his girlfriend and lied to his therapist. His stress increased when junior year of high school came which everyone told him was the most important year. He said he began thinking suicidal thoughts at this time and had a pessimistic view of the world.

One night, Burnham had a bottle of pills next to him. He didn’t take them and instead called his girlfriend who called his parents, who called the police. The police suggested going to the mental hospital.

Burnham pictured padded walls, but in reality it ended up being a successful week. He felt out of place in the group sessions; everyone had tragic stories to tell, but Burnham had only cheated on his girlfriend. He even apologized when he was done with his story for his story not living up to the others. The therapist pulled Burnham aside and explained that it isn’t about the situation, but how people feel during them.

When he returned to junior year, Burnham went back to living a fake life and having depressing thoughts. He was busted by the police for a party which made him feel guilty for potentially ruining his friends’ lives and his dad’s career. He began listening to what he referred to as his depression playlist. His mom and dad seemed sad, but blew it off saying they were just tired.

Burnham believed his parents no longer wanted him as a son. He made another suicide attempt by jumping out of his nine story bedroom window.

He was in a coma for five days and ICU for two weeks. When he woke up he was wrapped up and didn’t remember anything. The doctor wouldn’t let friends or family help Burnham remember what happened. When his sister came to visit, she finally told him that he had tried to commit suicide. Burnham couldn’t believe it and never thought he would ever follow through with a suicide attempt.

A reporter emailed Burnham’s dad asking for an interview. He had heard the story and wondered if there had been any warning signs. The reporter knew this was a difficult situation, but wanted to spread the word.

Burnham’s mom and therapist said no believing it was too soon. His dad and sister were on the fence, but ultimately knew it was Burnham’s decision. He said he decided to say yes because he wanted people on the outside to be able to touch his words.

Jan. 2008 Burnham’s story was front page news around the country. People responded thanking him for making them feel like they weren’t alone.

Sept. 28, 2016, was Burnham’s nine year anniversary of his suicide attempt.

Today Burnham is better, he said; he loves his job and helping people and his life is balanced out between family, friends, sports and work. He still suffers from depression, but continues to take his pills, talk to his therapist and go for checkups.

On warm days, Burnham goes on drives with the windows rolled down playing “ratchet” music. One day, he pulled up next to an old white man and played the most ratchet song turned up all the way. Why? Because it made him laugh and happy.

The reason Burnham goes around to tell his story is to start a conversation about not just his disorder but other mental disorders as well. He said it needs to be a relevant subject to teach ways for coping with them.

After Burnham’s story, students were able to ask questions:

Q.Did you eventually get back to senior year?

A. I was able to graduate on time, but most of it was homeschool since I wasn’t physically able. I was busy with physical therapy so I could walk at graduation. I still visited my friends and even though things were different, they were still supportive.

Q. Did you get your golf swing back?

A. You don’t ever really lose a golf swing. So pretty much yeah (chuckles). I still go out and golf well and it’s better now because I don’t get as angry.

Q. How did you get out of the bad habit of drinking?

A. I struggled a lot. It didn’t affect the work I was doing, but did harm my well being. I am now sober and go to AA meeting regularly. It took a while, but I’m able to live a more fulfilling life now.

Q. What was the transition to college like?

A. I went to community college for communication and journalistic studies. After 2 years, I was offered this opportunity to travel and talk. I asked one of my professors for advice. He told me to take the spotlight now to reach other young adults since it may not be relevant a few years from now. I do plan to go back to college, probably in mental health.

Q. When did you realize what coping techniques worked?

A. I have tried different things during different parts of my life since my interests change. Between the ages of 20 and 23, I continued to drink, which was not a healthy outlet. I eventually stopped. During the day when I’m working and talking, I feel good, but then I would go home and feel bad. What is important is that I stick to the right meds and talk to my therapist. Coping is a process

Q. How did this affect your family?

A. When I did the interview, I wanted my parents in the room with me. I wanted them to know they weren’t at fault because they did everything they could so it was the first part of the healing process. Occasionally they come to see me speak and the offer a lot of support. We have a whole new honesty know with each other about mental health.

Q. Do you do anything special on your anniversary?

A. The day is happy and sad, like bittersweet. The scars of that day will never go away. I start the day by reading the original article and I cry. I cry a lot, but it is good to have that memory. Sometimes you just need to step back and remember so it doesn’t become monotonous. Then I spend the day with my family as part of the healing process. I call my parents and/or my sister to reflect on it and are thankful.

Q. How did your friends treat you after?

A. My friends never judged me negatively, but it was different with mental health. It actually was more positive. I was able to have one on one conversations and we began talking to each other more. Another friend of mine even opened up to me about having suicidal thoughts and I was able to help him.

Q. Have you had any other suicidal thoughts?

A. I haven’t had any other attempts, but I still sometimes fall into those dark places, part of which was from drinking. When I was nineteen to twenty two, I was isolated and alone because I felt like I was missing out. That is what lead to the alcohol abuse. I have been back to that place, but I know what to do now. It isn’t a smooth ride, but I am prepared.

Q. Can you address other ways people respond to mental health disorders especially between men and women?

A. Depression is depression, but it is how people respond that may differ. What I know from experience is that males are usually not as open because they don’t want to seem weak. Women tend to have more of an understanding and generally find coping mechanisms. I know me personally and other males I have talked to with depression didn’t want to address or even say a word about it. It differs in how people perceive, handle, and cope with depression.

Q. How do you respond to someone with suicidal thoughts?

A. My biggest lesson is to just listen. Any advice you give might not by the right advice. Sometimes people just need to vent. Maybe suggest the suicide hotline, but it is good to go through the process with the person. It is important to listen first and then ask how you can help, but I cannot emphasize enough to not give advice.