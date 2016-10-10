Tapping into remorseful resources: You can’t wash away Flint’s lead with BP’s oil

By Abigail Fergus

Editor-in-Chief

Flint still exists with its mountains of bottled water and its pipes of leaden liquid. Rick Snyder is still our governor. He let former Director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Dan Wyant and others take the fall.

If you’re not caught up on or have fallen out of touch with the Flint water crisis, listen up. You can start by learning how a government comes to ignore and stifle cries of an environmental and human health disaster: unqualified appointments.

Just as the president gets to choose her cabinet, governors may appoint the heads of state departments. Snyder’s choices don’t seem to have a base in applicable academic or career experience:

Heidi Grether, director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, with a BA in political science and public administration and a MS in natural resource economics and a long employment history with BP.

Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, with a BA in Economics and Political Science.

Keith Creagh, director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources with a BS in forestry and experience as the Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Director of Industry Affairs for a food safety corporation.

Of the three, Creagh has experience most applicable to his job. Still, his close ties with the AG department are a yellow flag. Today, that department serves factory farms that are responsible for heavy pollution and abhorrent animal treatment, not the little-guy farmers.

Grether was appointed after the Flint Water Crisis came to light and the former Snyder-appointed director Wyant resigned (though Wyant wasn’t the one who people were demanding a resignation of *cough cough). Rest assured that the new head of the MDEQ was a lobbyist and manager during one of the biggest environmental catastrophes: BP’s Horizon Oil spill.

Lyon actually holds his Snyder-appointed position illegally. The qualifications of the position require either an education or extensive experience in medicine or public health. Lyon doesn’t have either. Cue future calls for another resignation by the Pine River Superfund Task Force, but that’s another story.

Does a president’s cabinet hold such unqualified, yet highly politcized members? Coming from a stubborn independent who’s fed up with the two-party system: yes, obviously the cabinet is compatible with the president’s agenda.

We allow government leaders to appoint certain officials with the understanding that democracy (raising all the issues with our “democracy” via Electoral College must be saved for a different opinion piece) decided what direction policy should be going in. It’s reasoned that the president who was voted in to carry out this policy should be given the cabinet to fulfill this task.

But look at George W. Bush’s historically controversial cabinet; it still had some non-attorney general shelves stocked with the qualified likes of:

Dick Cheney, 46th vice president with a BA and an MA in political science and a history of climbing through the ranks of government and administrations;

Condoleezza Rice, 66th Secretary of State with a BA cum laude and MA in Political Science and an exceptional background in higher education;

Elaine Lan Chao, 24th Secretary of Labor with a MA in Economics and MBA and a career history in banking and bureaucracy such as the Peace Corps.

Look at the hands that your health—both medical and environmental—are in. The system of government heads appointing positions is not problematic in itself. Using this power to promote loyal donors into roles they have no qualifications for has proven to be dangerous. Flint is still alive and hurting. What is your government doing about it? What are you doing about your government?