Tea leaves revealed; Starbucks succeeds in multiple ways

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

After approximately 15 visits to Alma College’s new Starbucks, I have concluded that this café is the perfect venue for everything.

Whether it’s catching up with your pals, meeting a professor, going on a Tinder date, contemplating the meaning of life over a lonely cup of joe, or cramming for an exam, there is no place better.

Let it be noted that nothing can properly describe the feeling one gets when warmed from the inside out by a venti Chile Mocha latte. This cozy niche offers savory breakfast sandwiches, commodious armchairs, convenient and fashionable beverage merchandise and of course an immense selection of coffee drinks.

The staff is very affable and will even put “Beyoncé” on your cup if you tell them that is your name. Starbucks is host to a variety of seating options and large tables, just begging to be covered with books, papers, laptops and other homework essentials. If you have not yet experienced the pure joy that is refueling your mind with caffeine from Superior Street’s new coffee shop, I strongly encourage that you do so.