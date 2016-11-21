Athletes pushed to succeed on, off field

By Emily Krolewicz

Sports Editor

As students at a NCAA Division III and liberal arts school, Alma’s athletes must learn to balance their commitments and manage their time between praciticing for games and studying for classes.

“The athletic director, Steven Rackley, meets with all [students] at the start of their seasons and stresses that they not only are here for their education, but that they are here to graduate and that those are the two most important things,” said Assistant Athletic Director Sarah Dehring.

Many coaches implement study tables, have students sit in the front row of classes and receive mid-term and end of the year reports. Coaches often take time to meet with struggling students and assist them in getting the help they need in order to achieve success in the classroom.

“The standard is always to succeed to your fullest potential both academically and athletically,” said Kyle Kansman (’17), a member of the men’s soccer team.

“Nothing but your best is acceptable. Professors here are incredibly helpful. They are always willing to work with me outside of class to ensure I’m successful in the classroom.”

Communication also factors into the equation.

“The professors on campus are also great about contacting coaches if they have issues,” said Dehring.

“I think that the open communication between coaches and faculty has really helped our student athletes [academically].”

Two years ago, the athletic department implemented a Faculty Athletic Mentor (FAM) program to assist athletes that may be struggling in some areas of study, according to Dehring.

This initiative also informs athletes on services that the college offers and coaches may not know about. Each team chooses a faculty member to be its FAM, said Dehring. This allows teams to show appreciation for the professor or administrator.

Bob Garcia, vice president for enrollment, is the FAM for the men’s basketball team. He helps the members of the team become aware of different opportunities that Alma has to offer and he recently hosted a pizza party for the team at his house.

“I was really impressed with the direction of the program and I wanted to add what I could,” said Garcia.

“I use my network of alumni and try to help members of the team see internship and career opportunities they otherwise may not have known about.” Students see benefits in the program as well.

“It’s a good way to show the faculty the kind of work athletes need to put in on a daily basis to keep up in the classroom and in their sport,” said Lexi Bowe (’17), a member of the Track and Field Team.

“It’s also a good way to build more relationships between faculty and students.”

The program may also be shaping athletes’ lives beyond Alma.

“I strive to be the best student and best athlete, said Kansman.

“Both hold high importance to me. My choice to become a Scot is easily the best decision I have made in my life. The school and team have shaped me to be a confident, passionate and enlightened person.”

Bowe offered this advice to fellow atheletes:

“I love sports and I plan to always be involved in them, but I know that I need to make a living off something else.”

“Enjoy the time you have here and don’t take it for granted, but also realize that there is so much more to life than athletics.”