Class of 2017 wraps up football legacy of improvement

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

The football team ended its season last Saturday with a victory over Adrian College, finishing the game 31-27.

The Scots finished the year with a 7-3 record—their best season since 2004.

“Our players, coaches and trainers never gave up and we all believed in each other, which helped to put together an unforgettable season,” said head coach Greg Pscodna.

The team had eight players nominated to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA). Five were selected for the All-MIAA first team and three were named for the All-MIAA second team.

The Scots placed third in the MIAA conference with a record of 4-2.

“All of the players that made the All-MIAA team had a great season and led us to the season we had,” said Pscodna.

“It was a little bit of everything [that made this season so successful],” said Ty Jensen (’17).

“Good coaches leading us in the right direction, leadership helped and everyone bought in. Especially the defense, with the help from a new coach (Pscodna).”

The team will lose 10 seniors at the end of this year.

“Those 10 seniors have left their mark on the program over their past four years” said Pscodna.

“Going from 1-9, 2-8, 5-5 and finishing with 7-3. This shows just how much hard work, dedication and perseverance these athletes have put into turning this into a winning program again.”

With this winning season in mind, the program has high hopes for the coming season.

“It’s now time for the underclassmen to work as hard as ever to continue the great winning tradition that the senior class has established,” said Pscodna.

“There’s a lot of young talent,” said Cody Coleman (’17).

“It’ll be easy for the younger kids to work harder and get those last couple of wins in order to clench a title next year. I think as a senior class we put the program in the right direction and helped the culture.”