Men’s basketball works to match past success

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

The 2015-2016 men’s basketball program was historic in its successes. The Scots won their first ever Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) tournament and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight.

“Last year was one of the most memorable things to happen in Alma basketball and it had a huge positive effect on the players, coaches and community of Alma College,” said Tye Edwards (’17).

Family, alumni and the community were invited to Art Smith Arena last Friday evening to honor the team’s achievements before their home game.

The ceremony honored each member of last year’s varsity team. Each player was given his anticipated championship ring.

“We are so appreciative to have had the opportunity to win our first MIAA tournament ever,” said Chase Fairchild (’17).

“The ring I received will probably be one of my most prized possessions. It encompasses all of the hard work in turning around a rough program and the brotherhood behind it.”

The Scots are coming into the upcoming season ranked 14th in the country. Despite the graduation of many seniors and some pre-season injuries, the team is ready to show off their hard work.

“ That team last year created a culture that I’m hoping will last for many years to come,” said Coach Hargraves.

“I’m excited for what the team will do this year, especially with taking on the challenge of expectations from last year.”

“We’re all hoping to accomplish even more than last year,” said Edwards.

“The best way to do that is to focus and take everything one game at a time.”

Last Tuesday, the team came from behind after halftime to beat Ohio Northern University 80-72. Trevor Gernaat (’17) led the Scots with 19 points.

Gernaat continued his senior leadership with a career high of 33 points last Friday night, when the Scots fell to Augustana College 89-77.

This loss ended the Scots’ 17-straight home game winning streak—the first home loss in Art Smith Arena since December 13, 2014.

Last Saturday, the team came ready to begin a new home win streak in Art Smith. Gernaat led the team again with 17 points; however the Scots fell short to Finlandia University with a score of 89-85.

The Scots are currently 1-4 in their pre-conference games. Their next game is Wednesday, November 23rd at North Central College.