New Director brings fresh ideas on diversity, inclusion

By Monica Kunovszky

Web Editor

Candy McCorkle, new director of diversity and inclusion, welcomes students into her office with an open door and a wide smile, never hesitant to crack a few jokes and ask about your day. In possession of a warmth that most often comes with familiarity, it may be hard to believe she’s only been here for five weeks.

McCorkle lives 100 miles away, but was brought to Alma by the opportunity to finally have a job title that’s precisely descriptive of what she’s been doing for much of her professional career.

“I’ve always been around small liberal arts colleges,” said McCorkle. “I prefer them. I like to have interactions with students outside the classroom and I’ve always had this position, even if it was unofficial. Here was a chance to actually get the title.”

McCorkle started her career as a mental health and substance abuse therapist, working with male prisoners.

“I’m probably the only woman who’s had a baby shower in a male prison,” said McCorkle.

She then worked as an undergraduate psychology professor and continued on to become director of the graduate program at Spring Arbor University. She has also worked at Central Michigan University as a professor in the global counseling program.

Moving closer to home, she became Assistant Dean of the Honors program and adjuncts at Jackson College.

Now she’s here. With her new job, she is striving to bring a new definition to diversity.

“There’s diversity beyond just black and white,” said McCorkle. “My hopes are to create a space to respect differences. Not just a seat at the table, but a plate. Equality, not just holding one group above another. We must coexist. It helps us better communicate and makes an example to others that things like this are possible.”

Her favorite part of the job so far is getting to work with students.

“I like admin work, but I will always be a faculty member at heart,” said McCorkle. “Students are a challenge, because you can’t become complacent with them and that’s the best.”

She also likes seeing students she’s familiar with. McCorkle has encouraged people to come to attend the college — and now that she gets to see them, she can joke that she’s always “got an eye on them.”

McCorkle is excited for new challenges brought by this job.

“I’ll need lots of calluses, because I’ll need thick skin for this position,” she said.

“I’d like to help Alma as an insitution become committed to inclusivity. I want us to thrive regardless of background and find support here. Students I’ve seen so far have been receptive. It’s been a positive experience.”

McCorkle invites students not to hesitate to stop by and have a chat. She is a self-proclaimed extrovert, which is evident even in a few moments of conversation.

“I like getting to know all the students,” said McCorkle. “Not just those who are active.”