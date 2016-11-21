Students find work to fun Alma on, off campus

By Julia Knebl

Copy Editor

When weighing higher education options, the price tag is a big factor for many prospective students. The cost of tuition and housing can be intimidating and oftentimes students are not prepared to handle the other costs that come with college life once they’re on campus. Between Greek Life, sports, snacks, and other expenses, these can quickly add into a substantial chunk of change.

One of the best ways to ensure you aren’t declaring bankruptcy by your second semester is to take on a job. There are several jobs offered on campus, and many local businesses also employ students.

Payge Nestle (’17) works at the Tim Horton’s on Wright Ave. She said they are very flexible with scheduling, since they are open until 11 p.m. Nestle is allowed to pick her own schedule to accommodate classes.

Without the restrictions she would face at the college on the number of hours she could work (20 a week), Nestle is able to work as much as she likes.

“At the same time, though, since I can work so much more than I originally planned, I don’t always have enough time for schoolwork and other things,” said Nestle.

Being involved with choir or Greek Life means events may come up without much notice; in these instances it can be hard to get shifts covered, which sometimes means missing out on extracurricular activities.

Aaron Parr-Besemer (’18) holds a job on campus with facilities and service management. He has been working there since his first year as part of his financial aid package. His favorite parts of his position are the people he gets to work with and the flexibility that comes with the nature of the job.

“They are very flexible [with scheduling],” said Parr-Besemer.

“You can find a way to fit it in whenever you can and it’s not a super high-pressure job.”

Evening and weekend shifts are available, making a job with facilities convenient for those with many commitments.

Within the department itself, facilities offers many different occupations. Since his first year at Alma, Parr-Besemer has worked on the grounds crew, in housekeeping and in recycling.

Ally LaDuke (’17) teaches water aerobics three times a week for senior citizens and a handful of students at the Hogan Center pool. With the class organized through the Stone Recreation Center, most of its participants have been coming to water aerobics for years and telling their friends about it.

Since the exercise is low impact, it’s ideal for people with weak or sensitive joints, like senior citizens or athletes recovering from injuries.

LaDuke learned how to teach water aerobics two years ago from her former advisor Robyn Anderson, after LaDuke expressed an interest in geriatrics. When Anderson left Alma, LaDuke took over. While jobs in the wider community must be sought out individually or pursued through websites such as snagajob.com and indeed.com, students can look for campus jobs on the Alma College website.