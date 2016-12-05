Cahill’s top 25 albums of the year

By Zac Cahill

Thoughts Editor

It has been an incredible year for music, chock full of amazing albums that pushed boundaries and added many great works to the musical canon.

So without further ado, here are my top 25 records of the year.

James Blake – “The ColourInAnything”

James Blake’s foray into pop maximalism was a grand success, merging themes of heartbreak and personal doubt with bright, busy pop instrumentation. Best Song: “Love Me in Whatever Way”

Porches – “Pool”

A subdued, beautiful indie pop record, Porches’ “Pool” was a showcase for the brilliant songwriting abilities of singer Aaron Maine. Best song: “Be Apart”

ConorOberst – “Ruminations“

Stripped back and deeply poetic, Oberst showcased some of the best (and saddest) lyrics of his storied career. Best Song: “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out”

Jenny Hval– “Blood Bitch”

Conceptual, spacy and uncompromisingly beautiful, this was one of the more surprising releases of the year. Best Song: “Female Vampire”

Jeff Rosenstock– “WORRY.”

Jeff Rosenstock is writing some of the catchiest indie punk music today, with “WORRY.” being a brilliant showcase of just how fun the genre can be. Best Song: “Staring Out the Window at Your Old Apartment”

Solange – “A Seat at the Table”

Solange’s new album thrust her into the spotlight, and effectively turned her from “Beyoncé’s sister” to an exciting artist in her own right. It left me speechless. Best Song: “F.U.B.U.”

Bon Iver– “22, A Million”

Difficult, dense and definitely beautiful, “22, A Million” was polarizing for Bon Iver fans, but left me emotionally engaged and wanting more. Best Song: “29 #Strafford APTS”

Shura– “Nothing’s Real”

Glistening, exciting pop arrangements coupled with Shura’s wonderful voice and lyrics – what’s not to love? Best Song: “Nothing’s Real”

Noname– “Telefone”

A fun, cute (yet emotional) rap album from Noname, a breakout Chicago rapper whose tender take on the genre is most exciting. Give this one a listen for sure. Best Song: “Diddy Bop (feat. Cam O’bi & Raury)”

16.Preoccupations – “Preoccupations”

Noisy and paranoid, yet melodic and even occasionally catchy, “Preoccupations” is as brilliant as it is sonically dense.Best Song: “Zodiac”

Mitski– “Puberty 2”

Mitski has cemented herself as a queen of indie rock with this grungy yet airy and pop-infused album. Best Song: “Your Best American Girl”

Car Seat Headrest – “Teens of Denial”

Will Toledo has written some of the best songs about anxiety, depression and just being over everything that I’ve ever heard. Period. Best Song: “(Joe Gets Kicked Out of School for Using) Drugs With Friends (But Says This Isn’t a Problem)”

David Bowie – “Blackstar”

A grand goodbye from one of the best to ever do it, “Blackstar” is one of Bowie’s most adventurous and emotional albums. Best Song: “Lazaurs”

Martha – “Blisters in the Pit of My Heart”

An upbeat and political punk album from a DIY London based band, this album blew me away and kept growing on me the more and more I listened to it throughout the year. Best Song: “Chekhov’s Hangnail”

Beyoncé – “Lemonade”

The ultimate confidence album, and the best work Queen Bey has ever put out. Fusing her usual strong pop style with the country and blues of her roots, Beyoncé crafted a record that shook the world of popular music to its core. Best Song: “Hold Up”

Kanye West – “The Life of Pablo”

Kanye threw everything he had at the wall…and it stuck, making “Pablo” one of his most audacious albums yet. Best Song: “Ultralight Beam”

Kendrick Lamar – “untitled unmastered”

An album of Kendrick Lamar outtakes was better than a lot of rappers’ entire careers. He’s that good. Best Song: “untitled 08”

Angel Olsen – “My Woman”

An absolutely lovely indie folk/rock album from start to finish, there isn’t a single song on this album that doesn’t make me smile – either from joy or a bittersweet feeling I can’t quite pin down.Best Song: “Woman”

ScHoolboyQ – “Blank Face LP”

Absolutely unrelenting fire from start to finish, this is an amazing West Coast hip-hop album and one of the most exciting rap albums I’ve heard in forever. Best Song: “Dope Dealer”

Parquet Courts – “Human Performance”

Laid back indie rock never sounded so good. Parquet Courts deliver their best record yet and cement themselves as one of my favorite current bands. Best Song: “Human Performance”

Danny Brown – “Atrocity Exhibition”

Bananas from front to back, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a hip-hop record quite like this one. Best Song: “Really Doe”

G.L.O.S.S. – “Trans Day of Revenge (EP)”

Brutal EP from what was (they are now broken up) one of my favorite punk bands. This EP’s five tracks absolutely blew me away. Best Song: “We Live”

Death Grips – “Bottomless Pit”

Death Grips delivered their punchiest, most succinct album to date – a non-stop slug-fest of abrasive yet catchy production and some of MC Ride’s most intense vocal work. Best Song: “Three Bedrooms in a Good Neighborhood”

Frank Ocean – “Blonde”

Stunningly beautiful and deeply inspiring, every single song on Blonde comes together to form a whole which is a shining testament to the genius of Frank Ocean. Best Song: “Nights”

Radiohead – “A Moon Shaped Pool”

This has become one of my favorite Radiohead albums by now – which means it’s probably one of my favorite albums ever. Biased maybe, but who isn’t when it comes to music? Best Song: “Identikit”