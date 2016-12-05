Pirate Media hosts a night of air bands

By Hannah King

Campus Editor

Loud music, a full stage, choreography and some brave performers took over Hamilton Commons last Friday—but there were no instruments. Pirate Media hosted an event called Battle of the Air Bands, in which students competed to give the best imitations of their favorite musicians.

Patrick Mallet (’17), Marcella Flury (’17), and Zachary Baker (’18) organized the event through Pirate Media. The organization began as a group that ran the radio station, but members have shifted their focus to online media.

“The goal of the event was to get our name out there,” said Mallet. “We want people to know that we exist and that we will have more of an online presence from now on.”

Pirate Media will put together a professional video of the performances and share them through social media.

From the Back Street Boys and Natasha Bedingfield to Bruno Mars and Beyoncé, there was a very wide variety of genres and performers.

“My favorite part was when a group of my friends got on stage and sang ‘I Want it that Way’ by the Backstreet Boys,” said Zack Kribbet (’18).

The first place winner of the event was a group of senior girls who did a choreographed dance to a Beyoncé song.

“It was a lot of fun to climb onto stage and out of my comfort zone in front of people who were really supportive and enthusiastic about being there,” said Elizabeth Taylor (’17), a member of Team Beyoncé.

“I really enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and the variety of performances,” said Allison Brown (’17). “I definitely think they should do this again. It would be a fun event to have outside on the chapel lawn when the weather is warmer.”

The group also plans to host more events like this in the future.

“Since this event turned out to be pretty popular, we will likely organize another Battle of the Air Bands next semester,” said Mallet. “I think it really helped that there was free alcohol and food.”

Anyone can participate in Battle of the Air Bands, so if embracing your inner rock-star on stage is something you can get into; start tuning your air-instruments.

Follow Pirate Media on Facebook for more events.