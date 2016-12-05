Printing issue persists without VP’s fix

By Najelle Gilmore

Features Editor

This year I am taking three courses that require me to print mass amounts of papers on a fairly regular schedule. I did not think this would be a big deal until I started nearing the end of the semester and my printing credits creeped toward zero.

I wasn’t quite sure what would happen once I ran out of printing credit, so I did some digging around. Turns out the only thing I can do is purchase more.

Fun fact: most college students are broke. Sometimes it seems like Alma doesn’t quite get that.

Buying the printing credits I need wouldn’t be that expensive, but on top of all of the other expenses it’s a bit ridiculous.

In my personal opinion, if the school is going to require us to take certain classes they need to have a system in place that allows for us to take the classes without having to pay for things outside of tuition and books.

This system of charging for printing was first implemented by Todd Friesner, former vice president of finance and administration. The plan was for the printing system to be run the way it is now for a semester and then to be revised. That was the fall of 2015.

Friesner has since left Alma College. His previous responsibilities have been split between other administrators, but no one has specifically picked up assessing the printing problem.

This may not be a major focus for administrators, but for students who don’t get a break from the assignments and essays that need printing and reprinting, this is a major issue. I’d like to see the originally planned assessment of how this printing plan is working.