Stories of silence shared with campus

By Rose Cyburt

Staff Writer

The Social Problems class hosted “Stories of Silence” last Thursday to provide an open space where people could share their injustices. The event was held in Tyler Van Dusen and there was a full house, with approximately 70 people in attendance.

The evening started with a poem written by Najelle Gilmore (‘19) called “No More Home, No More Free” that was published in The Almanian last week in response to hate speech, comments and jokes following the election.The night progressed with a number of stories and lessons from faculty and students.

Candy McCorkle, director of student life and diversity inclusion, explained her role on campus as not trying to increase tolerance of diversity, but to increase appreciation. Appreciating someone means valuing them as a person, said McCorkle. It reminds her of the word Ubuntu, meaning “in order for me to be seen, I have to see you.”

“It is our responsibility to be inclusive without compromising who we are,” McCorkle said.

She acknowledged the election, but explained that the hate crimes are not solely a result of the election; it just made them more apparent.

“Instead of using this to break you and fall apart, become an activist,” said McCorkle who emphasized not being passive.

When McCorkle was an undergraduate, she said her white professor said, “Miss Brown, you have no right to be here. You are the wrong color, gender and social economic status.” In response, she filed a complaint to the dean. After finishing graduate school, McCorkle sent the professor her degree to prove to him that she was just as deserving and capable as anyone else.

“People like this will sabotage you,” said McCorkle. “You need to use the voice you have and not sit silent. If you wait, it will get worse and fester like a sore.”

Adeeje Chamas (‘17) shared her own story of outsiders labeling her. She was only seven or eight at the time when it first happened, but was not the last.

Chamas grew up confused since she was half Lebanese and half white, she said. She didn’t really know who she was and still struggles with it today.

One Christmas, Chamas and her brother visited their grandparents in a primarily white neighborhood. While playing outside in the snow, they accidently drove her brother’s new toy car into the neighbor’s lawn. An older white woman came out and yelled, “You dirty Arab kids, get off my lawn.”

Chamas said she was not even sure how she idenitifed before others made assumptions of her race.

“I am a ‘nice white lady’,” said Kathryn Blanchard, chair of religious studies and professor of women’s and gender studies. “I want to share about how I found out I was white.”

Blanchard grew up in majority Caucasian places with parents and money, she said. When she was younger she had an African American friend who had the same last name as her. They would joke around that they were sisters even though they were different colors.

It wasn’t until college that Blanchard learned about Malcolm X, she said. He called himself X because he refused to have a slave owner’s last name. It dawned on Blanchard that her friend must have gotten her last name from an ancestor related to her and therefore she was descended from slave owners.

Blanchard said that college is often a time full of guilt, sometimes about being white.This leads to white fragility and statements like, “not all white people are racist.” This doesn’t mean white students should shut down, but that they should use it to learn more, according to Blanchard.

“In the words of (Alexander) Hamilton, ‘talk less and smile more,’” said Blanchard. “‘Listen, listen, listen.’” She believes it is not the white person’s role to fix other race’s issues, but to fix oneself and educate other white people.

“I’m still trying to fix myself, and I am a 46-year-old woman.”

Ijanea Riggs (‘20) wrote a speech in response to both the Black Lives Matter movement and the All Lives Matter movement for her FYS and shared it during the event. Titled “Let Us Be Human,” the speech centered on the unifying humanity of all people and how that has become clouded recently.

“I am not comfortable sharing a personal story,” said Audrey Karr (‘18). Instead, she told of her relationship with a woman from M.S.U. who challenged her views on being a feminist. This woman impacted Karr’s life by teaching her there is a difference between simply associating with a group and actually taking action.

Karr took this knowledge and went out to start doing something, she said. She started the Voices Enabling Equality (VEE) Club to challenge hate and discrimination..

“In summary, this is less of a story, but more of a call to action,” said Karr. “This is bigger than the election and saying you want something. You have to go out and do something.”

Jonathan Arlt, visiting instructor of sociology and anthropology, spoke and thanked everyone at the event. He claimed changes such as an increase in reports of hate crimes and increased expression of prejudice and discrimination following the election had occurred.

“These are things that are happening, but aren’t new,” said Arlt. “The country was founded on racism and slavery.”

Donald Trump is notable for starting his campaign with hate, said Arlt. He acknowledges that not every Trump supporter is racist, homophobic and/or sexist, but he addressed the fact that hate groups support Trump. Trump and his running mate have even made direct threats towards homosexuals and immigrants, said Arlt.

“We aren’t supposed to talk about what makes us uncomfortable: sex, gender, money, race, ect.,” said Arlt. “But we cannot shy away from the tension.”

Last to speak was Professor of Business Administration and Healthcare Administration Dale Sanders.

“There is a passion in this room to make sure people are safe and the message is being heard,” said Sanders. “What you should take away from tonight is how to create a space that is welcoming for everyone.”

Sanders has been at Alma College for 9 years and said that hate crimes are not new. When he first moved to Saginaw, Mich., he was cautioned to be careful driving home. He said that people still ask him about crime in his city and that it makes him unhappy and pointed out that there’s bad anywhere you go.

“I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me or to pity me,” said Sanders. “I don’t need any handouts.”

Sanders said it’s important to educate back and forth. People should be able to take the initiative to speak up.

Contact Domenica DallaVecchia (‘20) or Madison Amlotte (‘20) if you are interested in organizing similar events and like Alma College Action on Facebook to stay up to date on events.

