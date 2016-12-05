Trump’s picks a cabinet full of ‘dirty dishes’

By: Hannah King

Campus Editor

White House Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus

Duties: While the president of the United States is more or less in charge of the country, only one person is in charge of the White House: the chief of staff. The COS has some of the most important supervisor duties in politics.

This appointee works with all other government bodies to manage the president’s agenda. Additionally, the chief of staff oversees the staff within the Office of Management and Budget, National Security Agency, the Council of Environmental Quality, the Office of National Drug Control and approximately 21 other sectors.

Reince Priebus: Elected in 2011, Priebus is the longest serving Chairman of the Republican National Committee.

He is respected among many Republicans as a determined and strong hard-ass, something that is necessary to fulfill all of the duties above. Unlike President-elect Trump, Priebus is qualified for this job.

This being said, his agendas are concerning. Priebus is strongly opposed to unions, especially teachers’ unions. Additionally, he was severely criticized for his lack of data support when he wrote in a platform statement that “children raised in a traditional two-parent household tend to be physically and emotionally healthier, less likely to use drugs and alcohol, engage in crime or become pregnant outside of marriage.”

Attorney General: Jeff Sessions

Duties: The Attorney General is America’s lawyer, representing the United States in all legal matters. The Attorney General plays a large role in selecting federal judicial positions with the president and supervises all offices that make up the Department of Justice.

Jeff Sessions: Alabama Senator Sessions is a very proud, old man. He was the first Senator to endorse Trump, back in February, when many Republicans were still hesitant to do so. He rarely takes his words back, a strong asset in a politician.

His firmly planted views, however, include undoing many progresses made by the Democratic Party. He has deemed Obama’s “refusal to defend a federal ban on gay marriage” as “shameful.”

Sessions has also taken measures against immigration and Muslims and said from the beginning of the President-elect’s campaign that he is open to Trump’s anti-Muslim immigration plan. The senator has been accused of making racial slurs toward black prosecutors and once said that “organizations like the N.A.A.C.P. and the American Civil Liberties Union are un-American.”

Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Counselor to the President: Steve Bannon

Duties: The Chief Strategist is the corporate leader of America. The job requires innovation: constructing strategies and plans for American companies. The CSO manages company contracts with employees, partners, suppliers and contractors.

Steve Bannon: An American businessman, Steve Bannon may be Trump’s pick that has caused the greatest uproar. He is similar to Trump in that he is not afraid to say exactly what he thinks and that scares many Americans.

On women in politics, Bannon said: “The women that would lead this country would be pro-family, they would have husbands, they would love their children. They wouldn’t be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England. That drives the left insane and that’s why they hate these women.”

Additionally, Bannon has been accused multiple times for racism and anti-Semitic views. He has repeatedly endorsed by Formal Imperial Wizard of the KKK, David Duke for “reaffirming the white-nationalist movement.”

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo

Duties: The Director of the CIA oversees the collecting of intelligence from human sources, but not law enforcers. The director evaluates information in the best interest of national security. Overall, the position controls all branches and systems within the CIA in regards to national and international protection.

Mike Pompeo: Pompeo is no dummy and he is by no means unqualified for director of the CIA. He graduated first in his class at West Point with a major in mechanical engineering. He served in the army patrolling the Berlin Wall before it collapsed.

He got his law degree at Harvard, worked as an editor for the Harvard Law Review, was an attorney in Washington, D.C., started his own company and worked in business as a major CEO, all before getting into politics.

While he is well versed in many trades, his political stance is more one-dimensional. He is a firm Republican who has been accused of Islamophobia, has proposed some of the most polarizing plans of counterterrorism towards the Middle East and has been quoted taking a sharp position on the punishment of former CIA employee, Edward Snowden:

“He needs to be brought back from Russia and given due process. I think the proper outcome would be that he would be given a death sentence.”

The CIA is expected to remain an “above-politics” operation that does not project partisanship. This being said, it has been reported by the New York Times that Pompeo would be the most “overtly partisan” Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

National Security Advisor: Mike Flynn

Duties: The National Security Advisor manages foreign policy implementation and advising. He is also an advisor to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and the president. The advisor’s power is completely up to the president who may assign certain roles for the position. The first woman National Security Advisor, who served under George W. Bush and is currently serving under President Obama, is Condoleezza Rice.

Mike Flynn: Flynn is a complex character. He was once praised by many reporters and colleagues, and called both “refreshing,” a “cowboy,” and “unimpressed by rank.” But this honorable fame seems to have been short-lived. Flynn spent time in Iraq as a leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), a program that analyzed intelligence on Al Qaeda and ultimately worked to kill and capture suspected terrorists in war zones.

It is said that his time spent in these war zones severely changed him. When he returned, he became Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and was accused of lying to the press about war statistics, such as the killing of Iraqis while he was running JSOC.

He gave extremely classified information to NATO and this lead to an intense investigation. A former colleague said that he “created massive antibodies in the building,” and after 18 months of being on the job, he was let go.

As a retiree, he wrote a book about defeating terrorism. In it, he wrote that “Islam is not a religion, but a political ideology bent on destroying Judeo-Christian civilization.”

Flynn is a veteran with a complex history, from acclamation to termination. Let us hope that the officer who, less than a year ago, tweeted “Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL,” reconsiders his tactics in his new position as National Security Advisor.

Stay tuned for profiles on the rest of Trump’s new appointees including Betsy DeVos, Wilber Ross and Steve Mnuchin.