College drops its athletic training program

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

The Alma College athletic training program currently provides students with work-related opportunities throughout the entirety of the program, beginning when students start their freshman year.

In contrast, many Division I athletic training majors do not offer hands-on experience with athletes until a student’s third or fourth year.

This difference set Alma College apart to prospective students.

“The ability to work with athletes as soon as you walk through the door during your first class is one of the main reasons I chose Alma over a bigger institution,” said Katelyn Banner (‘19).

However, the ability to get such experience at Alma College is set to become a thing of the past. The athletic training major will no longer be offered at the college beginning in the 2017 fall semester, because the Athletic Training Strategic Alliance has set new standards regarding the profession.

“For a number of years, athletic training programs required a bachelor’s degree,” said Phillip Andre, instructor of athletic training. “Students could graduate, pass the certification exam, and be officially considered an athletic trainer.”

This decision not only affects Alma College students—it is becoming the nationwide standard.

Over the past two years, the Athletic Training Strategic Alliance has been establishing athletic training as a master’s degree. This transition will be officially taking place with the fall term class of 2022.

According to the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, the final enrollment year was selected as opposed to a final graduation year to allow each institution to adhere to its own policies and procedures.

“In May 2015, schools had a choice to make,” said Andre. “Either transition to a master’s degree, or voluntarily withdraw the accreditation for continuing the program.

“We knew we had to get out ahead. Even thought we technically could continue the program until the class of 2022, we felt that in order to align with the core values and mission statement of Alma College, as well as to benefit the students, withdrawing our accreditation for the program was the best decision.

“The decision was made in the students’ best interest, for our current students and our students moving forward., I really tried to have good discussions and take good care when making the decision.”

“Although the change won’t be affecting me or the current 26 Athletic Training students, at this point it is almost standard to attend a graduate program,” said Banner. “Unless I get offered a job, it makes much more sense to attend a grad school where I know employers will look more favorably on my master’s degree rather than just a bachelor’s.”

Next year, the athletic training program will be absorbed into the Integrated Physiology and Health department and labeled “Pre-Sports Medicine.”

This new major targets three potential groups of students.

“It will benefit students interested in athletic training and prepare them for a graduate program,” said Andre. “It is another track for anyone who wants to study in an athletic-related field, and people considering physician routes who would like insight on athletic related topics can also focus on this area.

“It offers lots of choices, but it’s also bittersweet as there will no longer be the traditional athletic training major. This year is the final class (2020) that will be graduating from the Athletic Training Program here at Alma College.

“Students currently in the Athletic Training Program will continue to assist sports teams and complete our required 1,000 clinical hours,” said Banner.

“The same faculty will still be working with the remaining athletic training students until 2020,” said Andre. “I will be doubling up as we finish out the athletic training program and the Pre-Sports Medicine classes will begin to phase in.”