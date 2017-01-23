French Club celebrates its first Fest Noz

By Rose Cyburt

Fest Noz is a traditional Breton (Celtic-French) festival that involves live music, dancing and plenty of food. French Club President Allison Smith (‘17) was inspired to host Alma’s first “night festival” or Fest Noz after experiencing two of them while studying abroad.

“The Celtic heritage is spread all over and through six Celtic nations,” said Smith, who lived close to where the festival is commonly celebrated while studying abroad.

Fest Noz is not celebrated throughout the entirety of France. In fact, Modern Language Professor and French Club Advisor Julie Arnold had never even celebrated.

“We have had multiple other events in the past including festivals and a celebration for Saint Catherine,” said Arnold, who emphasized that all events are open to students and the public.

While the Fest Noz was a new experience for most people, French Instruction Assistant Julie Le Sauce was acquainted with the culture of Brittany because of her father’s heritage. As part of the celebration she baked traditional desserts as well as Americanized crepes.

“A typical crepe would contain Nutella, butter and sugar, but traditional crepes are made with salty caramel which isn’t as common,” said Le Sauce. She makes her own salted caramel by melting regular caramel with salted butter.

A popular dish of the night was Kouign Amann, or butter cake. According to Le Sauce, it is made by continually rolling and layering bread dough with butter and sugar. “I kind of knew how to make the food, but I also checked YouTube for help,” said Le Sauce.

While enjoying the hand made baked goods, most guests created hats called coiffe en dentelle—a “hat of lace.” The hats are common for special events including Fest Noz as well as weddings.

“The taller the hat, the more noble you are,” explained Smith.

They aren’t typically made from construction paper and staples, but that was an easy and inexpensive substitute.

“Pipe bands and dancers wear them, but have their own seamstresses to make them thicker so they stay up,” said Le Sauce.

To end the evening, students were invited to participate in traditional Fest Noz dances. Smith and Le Sauce taught two basic line dances.

“There are a lot of other dances, but these were the ones I easily remembered,” said Smith.

During the first dance, participants link pinkies and make a circle. It started off fairly basic by swinging their arms in circles in unison; they would do one large half circle up followed by two small circles and one more half circle going down.

The dance was not that simple though. Within each half circle, students were supposed to take three quick steps while moving in a circle.

“I’m really worried about the feet,” said Hannah Hilditch (‘17).

“Each dance has its own song with its own beat,” said Smith after teaching another line dance.

They all stood in a line with linked arms. Moving around the room, they would take three steps back then three steps forward in a zigzag pattern and end with a kick.

“My host mom would always tell me I was lifting my leg too high,” said Smith.

After learning the simpler dances, two Kiltie members came to teach the traditional highland dance. They split into groups to make it easier to follow, but also to create a little competition.

The Kiltie dancers judged which group did it best.

To add to the festivities, there were also two bagpipe players who performed along with the dancers.

The French Club plans to continue the Fest Noz in coming years and hopes it will become a larger event.