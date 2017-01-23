Making time lifts weight off athletes’ shoulders

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

As Alma’s sports teams continue to seek success, the drive to work harder outside of practice has increased tremendously among athletes. With the addition of an extensive weight room and an experienced staff, these goals have been made obtainable.

John Roberts, aka “Fletcher,” is an Alma alum, an assistant coach for Alma’s wrestling team and the strength and conditioning coach for many of the teams on campus. His goal is to push Alma’s athletes and students to perform at their highest and healthiest level.

They also come to Fletcher looking for more. Apart from their team lifts, hectic class schedule and buzzing social life, students find the desire to create and reach new goals in the weight room.

Fletcher works with 10 students from the college who consistently come in to do extra work apart from their assigned team training.

“My workouts for the students vary based on the day,” said Fletcher. “Cross fit, Olympic lifting, endurance training and speed and agility work are just a few of the workouts the students will do over time.”

Many may wonder how this is obtainable with the average college student’s schedule, but Fletcher credits this ability to time management.

“If you truly want it, you will make the time for it,” he explained.

“The hardest part is just finding the time to get into the weight room, but once you get there it is the best feeling to be able to put in work and let out some stress after a long day,” said Ben Luzar (’18).

Off season is thought of as a time to relax and enjoy other activities. Although this is true, offseason is also a crucial time period for athletes to get stronger and stay competitive.

“During season an athlete will lose a lot of lean muscle mass from the long weeks filled with practices and games,” said Fletcher. “By actively working in the weight room, injuries can be prevented and structural imbalances can be corrected.”

Assistant Volleyball Coach Hannah Guilford has taken note of the beneficial advancements among the athletes putting in extra effort.

“Technique, endurance, strength and overall fitness are just a few improvements I’ve noticed in the athletes who have taken advantage of Fletcher’s workout programs,” said Guilford. “I think that if more athletes take the time to get involved, [there] will be an improvement in the success of our sports teams.”

“Not only have I gotten stronger physically, but I also realize what I’m capable of if I work hard at something every day and working toward getting better,” said Audrey Durocher (’17).