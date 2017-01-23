Rush into Greek Life

By Michaela Hoyle

Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again, and Alma’s Greek organizations are looking for new members. Of course, you can only get so much from those posters and emails. In order to get a little more information, not to mention an inside perspective, the presidents of each fraternity and sorority were welcomed to give some input about their respective organizations.

“Alpha Gamma Delta is about bringing smart, capable women together to serve their communities and help each other grow,” said Samantha Anteau (’18). “I joined my sorority because the second I met them, I felt they were my home. When I first came here, I didn’t consider myself a leader at all, and now I’m president because of the experience and support I’ve gained. Having a group of people – a second family and incredible network – that will always have your back makes it easier to believe in yourself.”

“Alpha Xi Delta is all about helping women realize their individual potential by giving them support,” said Monica Bussell (’18). “I joined because I felt lost. I couldn’t find a group that shared my interests or ideals, but then I found my sisters and a home. Joining a sorority is your chance to pick your family, and I am so glad I picked to surround myself with the women of Alpha Xi Delta. It is the cheesiest saying in Greek life, but it really isn’t for four years, it’s for life.”

“It’s different for every member, but for me, Delta Gamma Tau is about the active brothers and network of alumni who will stand by you and want to watch you succeed – and of course the good times we all need to survive Alma’s rigor,” said Ethan Akans (’17). “I joined DGT because I felt like a friend to them, while at the other houses I just felt like a prospective member. Plus, they threw amazing parties. This fraternity really allows you to flourish, to share the best parts of yourself with the group and vice versa; I feel I’ve become a genuinely better person for my membership.”

“Gamma Phi Beta works to empower girls and women so that they will be able to grow and become the best version of their selves,” said Abby Schaitkin (’18). “I joined them because I felt at home the second I walked into the house, and the experience only improves the longer I’m involved. I’ve made lifelong friendships, full of belly laughs, singing and cake-ball making. The memories, acceptance and strong connections we make here are what make rainy days better.”

“Kappa Iota is about changing the lives of women and changing the stereotypes and norms of Greek life,” said Monica Kunovszky (’18). “I joined KI to learn more about myself, how to support other woman, how to be unique and true to myself. My time in KI has been a whirlwind. I’ve been able to hold positions on EC and learn how hard it can be to run an organization, but I’ve had a blast learning from mistakes, learning from sisters, and overall just having a great support system.”

“Tau Kappa Epsilon’s mission is to aid men in their mental, moral, and social development for life,” said Evyn Bryant (’19). “I joined TKE to have my home away from home. They are my support group and my family. My experience with them has been very eye-opening to the involvement we have with the community. It’s helped me develop the skills needed to lead.”

“Zeta Sigma, founded in 1887 as the first fraternity on campus, strives to bring in brothers that will wear the Sig letters of green and gold with strong character, loyalty, and high honor,” said Benjamin Thelen (’17). “I joined Zeta Sigma because I am passionate about what this fraternity stands for and expects of its members. Each one of my brothers has been there for me in some facet of life, practicing every day the brand that we stand by as a fraternity. The care and respect that these men provide for those close to them are paramount to what we stand for as a Greek organization.”

For anyone whose interest may have piqued by these reports, those posters and emails will tell you how to start getting involved. As for the organizations that didn’t weigh in, and even for the ones that did, you can always find out more simply by looking on the school website.