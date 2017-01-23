Wrestling team prepares for tourneys

By John Durga

Sports Writer

Alma College wrestling has been a premier team on campus during the past year. The squad named five Scholar All-Americans as well as two NCAA All-Americans last year. Adversity has struck this year’s team, however.

As the numbers on the team and time left in the season dwindle, Jared Flemming (‘19) stated, “I think our season is going well overall. The numbers on the team being smaller is not a huge issue; everyone on my team is working hard towards a common goal.”

The team is 7-14 this year and placed eighth at the Ohio Northern Invitational. With the season starting to wrap up towards regionals, the members are just as excited as ever.

“Adversity is what the sport is all about and it serves as a test of character and resolve,” said Taylor Mcphail (‘18).

Head Coach Jeremiah Tobias gave his thoughts on his team’s season. “We have had some adversity this season for sure. The smaller numbers make practice more repetitive as they often have the same partners. Positively, it has allowed the coaching staff to spend more individual time with the athletes as well as giving some younger kids a chance to compete on varsity.”

High hopes surround the athletes as they enter the latter half of their season.

Tobias gave high praise to Trent Hullet (‘17). Hullet was the team’s most improved wrestler last year, and Tobias hopes he does well at regionals and qualifies for the national tournament.