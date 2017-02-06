Administration plans against shooters

Monica Kunovszky

Web Editor

A few months ago, the knife attack at Ohio State University sparked news coverage and a wave of safety concerns for campuses across the nation, including Alma College.

There had previously been attention given to improving the safety of campus, but this process has been expedited with the realization that unpredictable safety concerns could arise at any moment.

The safety committee at Alma College met in November to address and discuss issues regarding student, faculty, staff and community safety.

Ann Hall, vice president for planning and communication, discussed the editing and revamping of an emergency response plan.

“Originally there had been a comprehensive plan never made available to students, only administrative staff,” said Hall. “[We] didn’t apply too much of how the average person could respond.” The original draft was said to be far too long, at 100 pages or more.

“What we want to do is try to get it down to a readable document,” said Hall. “We want to make it quick but try to cover as many parts as we can. Situations are so different, it’s hard to cover all. But taking a different approach intended for quick looks to see what to do in a certain scenario can help.”

Examples of these included chemical spills during class or health issues that could sweep across campus in an epidemic. The goal for this emergency response plan is to cover real emergencies.

“Calling 911 and then calling security might pertain to a situation,” said Nick Piccolo, vice president for student life. “It’s best to let people who are trained take care of situations.” Piccolo also mentioned focusing on certain expertise to help flexibility in situations.

The group also looked at ways to have better communication with those on campus, using Ohio State as an example of quick response time to an emergency.

“These [emergency] situations take 10-15 minutes on average to respond to,” said Piccolo. “The average time for campus shooters is 3-7 minutes. Although at Alma, we’re small enough that it takes two minutes for police to come. We still want to have proper communication with people.”

Piccolo said that there should be good communication with campus during emergencies to “keep us moving along in a way that’s productive for all.”

The standard procedure for dealing with on-campus shooters is Run, Hide, Fight. According to this policy, it is best to have an escape route and plan in mind, leave your belongings behind and keep your hands visible. Hiding out of view of the shooter, and blocking entry of the place where you’re hiding is advised. As a last resort, fight the perpetrator, but only if your life is in imminent danger.

The policy guidelines also suggested that if in a room while a shooter is on campus, it is better to lay on the floor and put a table by it with your feet against in order can minimize the chance of being an open target.

Topics that were also covered were emergency shelters in case of a tornado and how to respond if there’s an issue during an athletic event.

Security Manager Toby Pickelmann also touched on the campus lighting concerns that have been circulating. Steps are being taken to measure how many lumens are actually being emitted and how well the lights actually illuminate an area.

Picklemann said, “we’re all part of the safety team. If you see something, you can put in a work order.”

Overall, safety concerns are being taken into account and being worked on to improve upon. Hall said, “It’s a safe campus, but any emergency could happen anywhere.”

This emergency response plan is in its fifth or sixth draft. More campus policies have been under review, in addition to the emergency plan. There’s also been talk of adding Title IX policies and a revised alcohol poisoning procedures.