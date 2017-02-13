Administrator Howd recognized for hard work

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

Alma College prides itself on the quality and quantity of its educated and well-rounded staff members. Of the staff, special recognition has been made in recent years to the school’s Athletics Administrative Assistant, Tracy Howd.

Howd began her career at Alma College in 2002 as an accounts payable clerk before switching to a position working with conferences and the mailroom. In 2009, she transitioned positions again and began her stretch as the administrative assistant for the athletic department.

“Tracy was very instrumental in my transition into this position at Alma College,” explained Head Athletic Director Steven Rackley.

“She allowed me to worry about the big picture and acted as my helping hand in every situation. She truly understands what we are trying to do here, where we are trying to go and is always helping aid in that process.”

Howd’s office in the upstairs of Hogan is never vacant—students and faculty are always there in search of advice, requests or even just a friendly chat.

“Every time I’m in Tracy’s office, I am amazed at how many things she is able to juggle at once,” said

Katie Neiswender (’18). “She always brightens up my day and makes everyone’s job so much easier.”

Howd’s main job is to assist the coaches and staff with daily duties, to ensure that the athletic department is running smoothly. Miranda Kruse (’17), who is a captain for the women’s lacrosse team and representative of the SAAC E-Board, explained her thoughts on Howd’s presence.

“Tracy works tirelessly to make sure all the pieces of our athletic department are up and running every single day. She is so wonderful, and I couldn’t imagine Hogan without her.”

In 2010, Howd was the recipient of the Alma College Presidential Award of Excellence for her diligent work within the college. Following this honor, she was awarded “Support Staff of the Year” at the 2016 Scotty Awards, voted by the students on campus, for the friendly relations and order she maintains in the athletic department.

“My favorite part of the job is being able to help the coaches and student-athletes on campus,” said Howd. “They work so hard and I love to be able to make it easier on them.”

Rackley added, “We couldn’t do it without Tracy. She truly cares about everyone she encounters and is one of my favorite people.”