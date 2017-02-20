Athletes travel the country for spring break

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

The Alma College Athletic Department has some interesting plans for their sport teams during this upcoming spring break. Nearly all will be going on trips—some as far as across the country.

The Cheer and STUNT team will be departing Friday and will be flying to Irvine, California.

“We are playing on Saturday and Sunday in the Concordia University Irvine SoCal Tournament,” said Coach Michelle Sabourin. “In addition to competing, we will be visiting the beach and hiking in the nearby national park. We return to Alma late Monday night—February 27.”

The team will compete against some of the country’s highest ranked teams, like D1 5th ranked California Polytechnical Institute and D1 4th ranked Sacramento State.

Picked to finish 4th in the MIAA from a coaches’ preseason poll, the Alma College baseball team is scheduled to leave for Davenport, Florida next Friday, as well.

“We practice down there on the 25th, and open up on the 26th,” said Coach Jake Sabol. “We are playing eight games in seven days, so we are pretty much down there for business.”

Scots’ baseball opens against Otterbein College (OH) in a doubleheader at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitation. The team concludes the tournament with games against Rockford University (IL) and St. Mary’s College (MN) on March 3.

The softball squad will be joining the men’s baseball team in Florida, but they will be headed to Clermont. The varsity team will be playing in 10 matches, and the JV will be playing four, with one included practice.

During the squads’ day off they will be able to shop, watch the Detroit Tigers, and visit the Disney parks.

The men’s lacrosse team will head to Texas. It will participate in several scrimmages and games, rounding out the trip in Arkansas.

In their free time, they will also be visiting the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas for a tour, along with other team-bonding activities in both Texas and Arkansas.

Women’s lacrosse is heading to Washington and Oregon for its spring break, and men’s tennis will be traveling to Ohio.