Basketball teams go blue for autism

By Emily Krolewicz

Sports Writer

The men’s and women’s basketball teams lit up Art Smith Arena and wore blue last Wednesday in support of Autism Speaks, a national non-profit. The event was organized by Alpha Xi Delta.

Autism Speaks is an organization dedicated to promoting solutions and advocating for the needs of individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) and their families, as well as providing education about ASDs, according to autismspeaks.org.

“We do a lot of awareness stuff at the game,” said event coordinator Madison Webster (’18). “We set up tables with (informational) facts, and we do a raffle and a half-court shot competition during the game. We also hand out blue bracelets—this has a lasting effect on people because they see the bracelet every day when they wear it.”

Alpha Xi Delta takes part in Play Dates every Sunday, where they go to the community mental health facility and hang out with children diagnosed with ASDs. They invite children and their families to come to the game and take part in the event.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams purchased blue shirts to wear during their warm-ups to show support for the philanthropy and promote awareness. The proceeds will be donated to Autism Speaks by Alpha Xi Delta.

“It’s an honor for us to dedicate the night towards autism awareness,” said Trevor Gernaat (’18). “I think that [ASDs are] something that can be overlooked often times, so for us to be able to play a part in promoting awareness means a lot to us as a program.”

This is an annual event that has become a tradition at Alma College.

“The basketball game is our second biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Liz Putti (’18).

“This event is a great opportunity to spread awareness but also get the community out and showing support for Autism Speaks,” Gernaat said. “It’s great to see local children [diagnosed with ASDs] on campus with smiles on their faces because of this event.”

Men’s basketball players volunteer individually through Live United by helping elderly community members rake leaves. They are also involved in a Coaches vs. Cancer Foundation fundraiser during the month of February by taking pledges for every three-point shot.

“As a athletic department as a whole, I think that Alma College is very involved with the community,” Gernaat said. “I think that is very important personally because there is no better feeling than seeing smiles on other people’s faces simply from the help you were able to offer them.”