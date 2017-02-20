Faculty, students seek increased ‘face time’

By Monica Kunovszky

Web Editor

To provide a quality educational experience, faculty on the Educational Policy Committee (EPC) are discussing the possibility of adding more class time to the year.

“One option on the table is adding 10 minutes to 50-minute classes,” said Daniel Wasserman, assistant professor of history. “If we did that, it’s possible that professors would just take on the extra load. Some are eager to have 10 extra minutes, since it would provide helpful time for classroom business.”

Brad Westgate, assistant professor of mathematics and computer science, explained EPC’s intent.

“EPC is discussing the issue and gathering opinions from the entire faculty,” said Westgate. “I can’t speak for EPC. In my opinion, there are two reasons why this issue is being discussed right now.

“First, some faculty have pointed out that courses at Alma are below average in contact hours (how many hours faculty meet with students in a semester) compared to other colleges. Second, some faculty believe that regardless of what other colleges do, courses could be strengthened academically if they met for more time.”

Westgate said that Alma is 20-30 percent below average in contact hours, based on his understanding.

“For example, I taught at Mount Holyoke College before coming here and a typical 4 credit course there would meet on Monday and Wednesday for 75 minutes and on Friday for 50 minutes,” said Westgate. “So their courses have 50 more minutes per week than a 4 credit MWF course at Alma. When I was an undergraduate at Olin College, a typical course met twice a week for 110 minutes each time, usually with a break in the middle.”

Luke Ashton (‘17), a student involved with the discussion, explained the connection between contact hours and the price for tuition and time with professors.

“An average Alma College student will spend about 74,000 minutes to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Ashton. “This time is calculated by the number of hours required by the class, multiplied with the credit hours and the number of weeks in a semester.

“So a four-credit class at Alma usually takes about 10 hours of time per week. With four classes, this is 40 hours per week we are officially working on homework, as well as time spent in lectures.

“When looking at other schools similar to Alma, like Albion, Aquinas, Calvin, and Hillsdale, their averages are closer to 90,000 or more minutes. This is closer to the minimum as dictated by our accreditation agency for the college. We are below the standard in contact hours/minutes.

“However, the reason for our low hours is that we were grandfathered in when the accreditation agency updated their policy. However, we are just above that minimum the agency set for us even with our grandfathered policy.”

Students pay about $192,000 for tuition, room and board at Alma College. “We will spend on average $2.59 cents per minute, or $155.68 per hour we spend in class and working on homework,” said Ashton. “Albion will pay $2.32 per minute.

“As you can see, Albion will pay a slightly lower cost than us, but will get around 95,000 minutes for their degree rather than 74,000. That’s a difference of 21,000 minutes. We would also create potentially more competitive graduates if we had the same amount of contact hours as other schools.”

Ashton suggested that solving the problem will involve more than just adding more homework to the equation.

“Rather, it would require that professors change their classes to have us spend more time in class and make it more interactive,” said Ashton. “Instead of doing homework, why don’t we work on the assignments in class where professors can be there to answer questions when they arise? Why not work on projects that actually put the skills we are learning to work to solve a real world problem instead of focusing on a homework assignment in a book?”

“Speaking for myself, the main advantage of longer class periods or an extended academic calendar is that it would allow more material to be covered in a class,” said William Gorton, EPC member and chair of the political science department.

“In many of my classes, I feel like I don’t have enough time to cover the course material adequately. A downside of longer class periods would be that we’d have to start classes earlier in the day or else afternoon classes would begin to overlap with sports practice and other after-class activities.”

Gorton also sees the challenges in making a change to class length.

“There are lots of problems with requiring students to take five classes per semester. To my mind the biggest problems would be that doing so would increase class sizes and place an additional burden on students. On the other hand, students would wind up taking a lot more courses during their time at Alma, so perhaps they would learn more. But I think the amount of effort that they would put into each course would go down. I think there is almost no chance of us moving to a five-class model, so the discussion of it is, as they say, merely academic.”

There are also problems to overcome if Alma were to add additional weeks of class instead of extending class periods.

“A drawback to an extended calendar is that we’d have to start classes in August when it’s still hot,” said Gorton. “You may be aware that some of the dorms don’t have air conditioning. We’d also have to compress the spring term so that classes would end before the Highland Festival—or else move or cancel the festival, which would upset a lot of people.”

This ongoing discussion is not rooted in concern over losing accreditation, according to Wasserman.

“According to Provost [Michael] Selmon, the Higher Leaning Commission has assured us that we have a standard calendar, used by several other schools,” said Wasserman. “In other words, they have no problem with our current system. We’re having the discussion because we want to think about how we can best serve our students.”