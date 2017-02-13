Help the community through the campus

By Bridget Flanery

Staff Writer

On campus, there are many opportunities to get involved.

It’s easy to find things to get involved in. Organizations and clubs are always hosting events. From panels to parties, there’s something to do. For students looking to get their hands dirty and volunteer, opportunities may not seem so abundant.

The first place to look, surprising as it may be, is your email. Sallie Scheide, assistant director of the Responsible Leadership Institute, sends out service and leadership opportunities at least once a week.

Last week, the Service Learning Team paired with Entrepreneurs in Action and threw a charity dodge ball tournament to benefit the Red Cross Baby Pantry. Students participated in squads and were able to help the cause in a fun and team building way.

Teams of six to 10 paid $50 to join the tournament and the proceeds of their fun went to the Red Cross Baby Pantry.

Last weekend, local Girl Scouts were “locked in” to the Stone Recreation Center. They were able to enjoy a fun array of games all night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alpha Phi Omega, Alma College’s co-ed service fraternity, works with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of Gratiot County.

The two groups participate in many events together, and Alpha Phi Omega helped out with their lock-in.

Greek life is another avenue to service work on campus. Many Greek organizations require members to complete community service hours with organizations such as Autism Speaks (Alpha Xi Delta), and Building Strong Girls (Gamma Phi Beta). The brothers of Sigma Chi join in on the philanthropy fun by holding their annual “Derby Days” to raise money to help fund cancer research.

The program provides an opportunity for off-campus opportunities. Alternative breaks provide volunteer experience during breaks from school, serving as an escape from the Alma Bubble as well as a service opportunity.

It allows students to help within the Michigan area, but it also offers many chances for students to leave the state. Laney Alvarado (‘20) volunteered outside of Michigan over this last holiday break. She participated in an alternative break in Atlanta, Ga. Alvarado’s trip was aimed at helping victims of human trafficking, as well as refugees.

“It was really amazing to spend the last week of my break helping other people,” said Alvarado.

“It was a great experience being able to learn about other people’s lives and experiences while still being able to serve.”

There are endless opportunities on and off campus to volunteer. Believe it or not, you’ll be able to find most of them are right at your fingertips.