Mailroom makes packaging changes

Aline Batawi

Staff Writer

For Alma College students and some community members, the mailroom located on Superior Street is a primary resource for packaging, shipping and printing services. It has recently changed some of its policies, affecting Alma College and the surrounding community.

Some of these revisions include new pricing for packaging materials, drop off fees and the way employees recycle used boxes.

“Every year we have to evaluate our procedures and prices,” said Ashley Strawn, manager of general merchandise and auxiliary services.

The policy changes that have been made affect the pricing of packaging and shipping. According to Strawn, there has been no significant increase in pricing for students, faculty, or staff on campus and that the hikes apply primarily to the public.

“We are a retail operation for the community,” said Strawn. “There are fees and charges for our services.”

Among them are drop off fees—waived for students, faculty, and staff. For the surrounding community, these fees are nominal, but not waived.

“The drop off fees help cover our costs from the carrier, because we are a pick-up location,” said Strawn. “These fees have always been in place but recently were posted because of the increase in foot traffic from the community.”

According to Strawn, these fees should not be a problem for the surrounding community, because most customers already have the materials needed for packages.

“After a brief study, we found that approximately 90 percent of the public already had their items packaged and were ready to be shipped,” said Strawn. “We also looked at how other retail operations such as FedEx, USPS, and UPS charged for shipping and materials.”

Other price increases that have been made are for envelopes and padded envelopes.

The cost of shipping has also increased.

“Shipping prices have increased because all carriers like USPS, UPS and FedEx have increased their rates this year by about 5 percent,” said Strawn. “This is out of our hands, and we can’t control those prices.”

Taylor Thompson (’18), a student mailroom employee, believes that these changes should not have a significant effect on the community, because community residents have continued to use the services despite the higher rates.

However, some of the changes in policy will affect students.

“If a student needs to ship something and we do not have a used box, then a box will have to be purchased,” said Strawn.

According to Thompson, if the box needed by a student is larger than the premeasured size, the mailroom will charge them for the box.

“We premeasure the boxes to be about the size of a textbook,” said Thompson. “We don’t charge students for those boxes, only if they need larger boxes.”

According to Strawn, the mailroom is limited on the size of boxes due to space concerns. Due to the growing services and packages delivered to the mailroom, they are unable to dedicate the space to used material.

“Our solution was to downsize the used box pile and to keep a few used boxes for the students when they are returning rental books at the end of the semester, at no cost,” said Strawn.

“Keeping a set of standard size boxes eliminates the accumulation of unneeded boxes taking up space,” said Strawn.

According to Thompson, previously, the mailroom had a large storage room full of used boxes. All of them had to be disposed of when the new policies were enforced at the beginning of this semester.

With the limited amount of space available for keeping boxes, the mailroom is unable to reuse all the boxes they are given.

“We try to recycle the overabundance of boxes as much as possible,” said Strawn. “Boxes are picked up by facilities when we put them out and some boxes are disposed of in the dumpster depending on the weather and space.”

However, there are concerns that the new charges for boxes will prevent people from using the mailroom’s used boxes.

“I think because of the new charges on boxes they won’t get reused,” said Thompson. “I think this will cause a lot of waste.”

In regards to the mailroom employees, they say these changes won’t impact their work, but it will take some time to adjust. There has also been some confusion as to why these policies have been put in place.

“I don’t know why things have changed now because these problems have been prevalent for a while,” said Thompson. “This is my third year working here so the changes will take time to get used to.”