Sport teams support each other in buddy system

By Joelle Fisher

Sports Writer

The demands of a busy schedule and rigorous academics can interfere with the ability of fans to support local teams. With that in mind, Alma’s Student Athletic Advisory Council (SAAC) formed a solution to this problem.

Two years ago, SAAC created a concept known as “buddy teams” within the sports department. The program aims to connect teams by pairing them with another sport that they may not have known much about or been able to watch play as often as they would have liked to.

When the pairing process takes place, the only requirement is that the teams be in opposite seasons so that they have enough time to support and engage with their buddy teams without the restrictions of a busy athletic schedule.

Michelle Sabourin is the head Cheer and STUNT coach as well as one of the faculty advisors who helped promote the idea with SAAC members.

“I love this program because of the opportunities that it creates,” said Sabourin. “It allows the department to come together and provide a home court advantage for all sporting events.”

Each year, the buddy teams change so that everyone is given a chance to support as many teams as possible during their time as student-athletes at Alma College.

For the 2016-2017 season, there are nine matches for buddy teams. These teams include cheer and cross country, golf and women’s basketball, football and softball, volleyball and baseball, women’s soccer and wrestling, men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse, dance and tennis, swim and track and field, and men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse.

Madeline McDonnell (’20) of the cross country team reflected on her favorite experience with cheer as her buddy team.

“At our home MIAA cross country invitational at the golf course this past fall, the girls came to our team tent and delivered face tattoos to all of us,” said McDonell. “During the whole meet, the course was filled with them constantly cheering for us as we ran by.”

Women’s Lacrosse supported their buddy with publicity.

“In the fall, my team made posters and advertised one of the men’s home soccer games, and it was so much fun,” said Kilee Debrabander (’17) of the women’s lacrosse team. “It was so nice to see how happy they were just from us taking a few minutes out of our day to support them.”

The close interaction that SAAC has given to Alma’s sports teams is unique and favored by a majority of the student-athletes on campus.

“My favorite part about the buddy team idea is the group interaction that it promotes,” said Pat Finn (‘17) “It gets teams to really gel and bond over their sports and allows you to gain unexpected friends along the way.

”My favorite thing about having a buddy team is being able to have another outlet of support and gain new friendships.”

Alma is a small, close-knit community. Students are able to engage with one another on a daily basis, and opportunities such as SAAC’s buddy system makes that process even more accessible.