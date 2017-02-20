Students offer nap location suggestions

By Bridget Flanery

Staff Writer

It’s what we all need and never get enough of — sleep. At college, especially here at Alma, there is never enough time to catch the much needed zzz’s. Naps are necessary.

Patrick Vergeldt (’20) is a frequent library nap connoisseur. In the comfortable black chairs on the main floor, in the stacks, on the floor and most notably at the computers are all spots of slumber for Vergeldt.

Recalling his time at the library computers, all hunkered down for the long haul with earbuds in and comfortable position assumed, he was ready for the hour-long YouTube video Vergeldt needed to watch as a class assignment.

Assuming he was only out for a solid 15-30 minutes, Vergeldt remembers waking up to Head Reference Librarian Steven Vest telling him “I could have doodled on you while you were sleeping, but I didn’t.”

While Sodexo employee Nancy has never seen a SAGA sleeper, Melissa Hovey of the library “not frequently, but occasionally” sees students napping about in the library.

You have to consider the risks when napping in public. “You don’t want people to take pictures of you sleeping,” said Vergeldt. “Only a few people can pull off an attractive slumber.” He further commented that it’s an art he has not yet perfected.

Those taking his advice to heart can take a lesson from Erika Brown (’17), who says her favorite spot to get extra shuteye is her sorority’s (Alpha Xi Delta’s) living room floor.

Alternatively, for those willing to take the paparazzi on with their public naps, Shelby Mest (’20) thinks Presbyterian Hall, near the windows where there isn’t a lot of traffic, would make a cute and quiet space to sleep.

For the traditionalists, Dustin George (’19) has your back, recommending that we all try and keep our sleeping tendencies to our dorms.

“This will not be the last time I will be napping in public,” said Vergeldt.

As much as we make light of our lack of sleep, it’s time to recognize that the time and effort we put into our lives leaves little room for sleep.

So as this semester continues, don’t forget to prioritize your sleep and overall health. Get extra rest and take your vitamins.