Students protest Trump, ban, wall

Michaela Hoyle

Staff Writer

Considering the controversy and coverage of President Trump’s travel ban, it’s unlikely that you haven’t heard of it. While Alma College does not have any students from the seven countries named in the order, there is still concern for those effected in any way.

Last Wednesday, a “No Ban, No Wall” rally and march were held on campus, sponsored by Voices Enabling Equality (VEE) Club.

“[Despite the] violation of international and American constitutional law, this is still happening in front of our eyes,” said Audrey Karr (’18), founder of VEE club. “We decided to organize this to make sure that everybody knows on this campus that we stand with Muslims and we stand with refugees.”

A crowd of approximately 30 agreed with her and showed up to march and line up on Superior Street. Signs were provided to those who did not bring their own, with lines like: “All are welcome here,” “Solidarity with Muslims and Refugees,” “Trump Out, Immigrants In” – and of course, a couple that featured memes, such as “Welcome ALL the people!”

Dalia Barghouty’s (’18)father is from Jordan. She shared about who her dad is and how the bans and walls have stripped people of their humanity. “This ban has been shown to be unconstitutional, but the Trump administration is still enforcing it,” said Barghouty. She also said that, in spite of the fact that Alma College does not have any students from the seven countries, “we stand here today to show the rest of Alma’s campus, as well as the Alma community, that we will not stand for bans and we will not stand for building walls, metaphorical or literal.”

Barghouty emphasized the humanity of these refugees and immigrants, some of which she said “are refugees who have suffered atrocities in their home countries,” and would not have left if they had any other options.

“In the last few days we have seen doctors, researchers, scholars, students, writers, like ourselves, banned from entering the United States – many of which are already legal residents and green card holders,” said Barghouty. “These travelers and immigrants are our mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts, uncles, neighbors and best friends, but more importantly, our fellow human beings.”

“It’s our job to highlight their stories and their voices, because they’re being silenced by white supremacy and racism and capitalism,” said Karr. “It’s becoming apparent that something needs to be done. So we’re going to have this small march to line up, say a few chants and get some bad looks from the community.”

So they marched, chanting these statements: “No Ban, No Wall,” “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA,” “From Palestine to Mexico, the Walls Have Got to Go” and “Say it Loud, Say it Clear, Refugees are Welcome Here”.

“Today we are here to resist the current authoritarian administration, today we are here to emphasize the humanity,” said Barghouty. “That is why we rally here today.”