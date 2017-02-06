Students reflect on Honors Day

Margaret Rausch

Staff Writer

Honors Day 2017 is set for April 6, but there are plenty of presentations from years past that we can still learn from.

“In 2014, my project was about the murder trial of a governor in Idaho who was blown up at his residence,” said Mackenzie Kalisiewicz (’17). “The presentation covered background information about the Miner’s Strike of 1899 and the court case against those who hired an assassin to kill the Idaho governor.”

Honors Day does not limit students to independent study projects or summer research experiences. If a student has completed original work, they are welcome to submit.

Presenting not only benefits those sharing their work, but the audience as well, explained Deve Wishart (’18). Her project focused on the psychological effects of the language people use to describe gender in order to express the idea that there are more than two genders.

“My hope was that my presentation would teach others about the importance of becoming conscious of our own internalized prejudices and how they influence the way we think,” said Wishart. “Language is extremely important; it can provide legitimacy to a cause or make it so that no one can take a cause or person seriously.”

Participating as a freshman, her experience helped to develop her skills as a writer and a presenter and to build her academic confidence.

“It taught me that if my material is strong, I do not have to be anxious about how people will judge me,” said Wishart.

“After my presentation, I got a message from someone I did not know who said they really enjoyed my presentation and that it was the first Honor’s Day presentation they ever got to laugh at,” said Kalisiewicz. “I felt honored at that comment. It turned out to be Marcus Richter.”

Honors Day provides students with a safe environment to share not just their work but their voice, and in just a couple months, the campus will be filled with new and experienced ones.

“[Honors Day is] important because even though I was fresh into Alma College, I still had something to say and believed it was interesting enough to be heard,” said Kalisiewicz.