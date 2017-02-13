Students start up college sports news outlet

By Brianna Zimmer

Sports Writer

Although Alma College can call many media outlets its own—a newspaper, a yearbook, a number of websites, and formerly, a radio station, none were devoted exclusively to the coverage of athletics. This void was what inspired Steven Luomala-Kipp (’17) and a few peers to create one.

Between the Lines is Alma College’s newest media effort, covering campus athletics. It emerged September of 2016 as the passion project of Luomala-Kipp and a group of his friends who liked to talk about sports.

“Between the Lines is essentially a conglomerate of many forms of media,” said Luomala-Kipp. “We have a show, podcast, some blog writing and sports photography. which will soon be on a website I’ve been creating. It’s essentially a way to organize all of the media in athletics.”

The group’s original idea was to make a podcast where they could talk about sports.

“I’m a sports communications major,” said Luomala-Kipp. “I am heavily involved in working with athletics. I actually run all of the streaming here on campus, anything that is live streamed goes through me so I already have access to camera and equipment, which made it fairly easy to call together my friends and say ‘Hey, wanna talk about what happened in Scots athletics this week?’”

“I am a teaching assistant of a sports information class,” said Luomala-Kipp. “We had about eight people from that class who wanted to help out with the show and they are still helping out this semester even though they aren’t taking the class. They like sports and they like to learn some of the skills and get the hands on experience with techniques we use when it comes to camera lighting, sound, and post production.

“We meet on Thursdays and discuss the [athletic schedule] email from Tracy Howd and use it as a starting point or outline to see what events happened and what’s coming up,” said Luomala-Kipp.

“We usually try to mention the MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) player of the week honors and try to get them on the show.”

“Harrison and I are always at the games because we do the live-stream, which makes it very easy for us to sit down and talk about the game. We normally have a guest on either a coach or player; we like to get to know our guest. Not just what’s going on in their sports because that’s common knowledge.”

The effort started as a weekly video podcast posted on their YouTube channel, but it has now expanded into something more.

“I was recruited in mid-August,” said Assistant Sports Information Director and Between the Lines faculty advisor Zachary Russo. “A group of students just wanted to dive in with Alma [College] sports. I’ve been here to help guide the production of the show last semester and now with the expansion to help keep things on track.”

By expanding the organization within the past couple of weeks the members have been able to reach out to many Marketing and New Media Studies majors who know how to spread the word on this new idea.

“Steven has done a great job continuing and growing the idea, producing and creating content and in the last few weeks expanding on what we’ve done previously,” said Russo.

The group is currently in the process of becoming an official club.

“I applied and sent in a constitution to Student Congress, but haven’t heard back from them yet,” said Luomala-Kipp. “I’m hoping to make it an official club not for the budget, but just for more recognition and awareness.”

“This group provides an opportunity for students who want to get into this line of work,” says Russo. “They are able to get some experience outside of the classroom, which will be greatly beneficial to the students.”