Tennis prepares for competitive season

By Emily Krolewicz

Sports Writer

The women’s and men’s tennis teams opened their indoor seasons last week, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Both teams lost their matches against Spring Arbor University, with the women falling in a 9-0 decision and the men dropping a close 5-4 match.

Winning, however, isn’t the main goal for either team during the indoor season.

“We use the indoor season to get practice with hitting at a faster pace so we’re better prepared for our outdoor matches,” said Matilda Ennis (’18). “We’re focusing on getting better as a team and playing the best we can with continued improvement throughout the indoor season.”

The men have similar goals.

“We’re using this time to get back in to the flow of playing tennis,” said Noah Ackerman (’18). “We focus on basic form and technique so that when outdoor season rolls around we can be really competitive in our conference.”

Both teams are relatively young—the men’s team has 15 on its roster, nine being freshmen, and the women have 10 total with five being freshmen.

“We are young but hopefully as the season goes on they will become more accustomed to how college tennis is compared to high school,” said Ackerman, regarding the men’s team. He also said that he believes the team has a lot of potential to improve and win matches this season.

The women’s squad graduated three of their successful players last season and are taking advantage of the indoor matches to make team adjustments and personal improvements across the board.

“We have some great freshmen and lots of young talent along with all of our returning players,” said Ennis. “We definitely have our work cut out for us but I think we’re all looking forward to a great season.”

Practicing and playing indoors poses a challenge to the players, as the surface causes the ball to slide more and move faster, Ackerman explained. Players have to make adjustments, and learn to play at a much faster pace, which can be a bit challenging.

“Playing indoors allows us to work on our technique and overall improve our game,” said Ennis. “Competing with the different elements adds a whole other dynamic to matches.”

Although both teams are relatively small, the men’s team has had to make adjustments to it’s practice structure so each player can focus on different aspects of his game each day.

“We’ve had kind of a rotation with players working out and running while others play practice matches and work on their game,” Ackerman said.

The women are able to alternate between days when they play actual matches, both singles and doubles, which allows them to pinpoint facets of their personal game that need some attention, and the next day they work to improve those individual aspects of their game.

“Our coaches are awesome about personalizing practices and making our time worthwhile and beneficial,” said Ennis. “They remind us before each match that they care about how we play more than the final score.”